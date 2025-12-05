IndiGo crisis: Govt orders high-level inquiry; places DGCA's FDTL orders in abeyance with immediate effect

Amid the worsening IndiGo crisis, the government, on Friday, ordered a high-level probe into this disruption. “The inquiry will examine what went wrong at Indigo, determine accountability wherever required for appropriate actions, and recommend measures to prevent similar disruptions in the future, ensuring that passengers do not face such hardships again”, said Aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu in a statement.

Naidu also said that the FDTL orders issued by aviation watchdog DGCA have been placed in abeyance with immediate effect for now to stabilise operations and prioritise relief for affected passengers. He said that airlines have also been directed to provide timely and accurate updates to all passengers and ensure automatic refunds.

IndiGo cancelled over 400 flights on Friday alone, as per reports – adding to the already growing woes of several stranded passengers.

IndiGo crisis deepens - How did the chaos unfold? What began as a single day of cancellations and delays – has now spiraled into a four-day saga. Throughout this week, 20-year-old domestic carrier IndiGo has had increasing number of flight cancellations and delays over the network across major airports in India.