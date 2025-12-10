IndiGo crisis LIVE Updates: Multiple flight cancellations reported across India as disruption continues

Indigo crisis LIVE Updates: IndiGo has been facing significant operational disruptions for the last week after the new crew rostering rule came into effect, allowing increased rest periods for pilots and other staff, resulting in hundreds of flight cancellations and delays.
The Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) has been invited to Parliament by the Parliamentary Standing Committee to present its concerns on Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), pilot fatigue and growing safety risks in the aviation sector.
On Wednesday morning, several IndiGo flights were reported to be cancelled across multiple Indian airports.
At Mumbai airport alone, a total of 40,789 passengers were affected due to the cancellation of 905 IndiGo flights between December 1 and December 8. Another 2,66,567 travellers faced inordinate delays in the wake of massive disruptions in the airline's operations, MIAL said.
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers was summoned once again by the Aviation Ministry on Wednesday to brief the officials on the ongoing disruption in airline operations.
Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said the IndiGo CEO informed the ministry that refunds for all cancelled flights until 6 December have been completed.
The minister also noted that a “strict instruction” has been conveyed to the IndiGo CEO regarding refunds.
IndiGo said its operations had stabilise after it cancelled thousands of flights, triggering days of airport chaos last week. The airline is “back on its feet,” said CEO Elber.
However, the Aviation Ministry has ordered the airline to curtail its overall operations by 10 per cent.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) — the apex body for company secretaries with over 78,000 members — has publicly addressed the recent governance shortcomings at IndiGo, the nation’s largest airline.
On Tuesday, the institute advocated for robust governance frameworks that emphasize proactive risk identification, timely corrective action, and clear communication channels.
In a statement, the ICSI flagged the “recent governance lapse highlighted by the IndiGo incident.”
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi claimed that the Govt of India is on its knees, asking IndiGo to keep flying by giving them all kinds of concessions.
“IndiGo has become so big that it is arm-twisting everybody,” she told ANI. “It is for the DGCA and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to ensure that there is no monopoly.”
Speaking to TOI in the interview, Ram Mohan Naidu indicated that IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers may be sacked if need be.
“If it comes to that, definitely I will do it. I will charge them with all the penalties that are there. Definitely, I will look into all of those aspects,” he said.
“Criminal liability, whatever is there within the act and rules, everything will be taken, keeping into account the distress that has been faced by the passengers," he added, as per the newspaper.
Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu has indicated an intentional move from IndiGo in delaying and cancelling thousands of its flights. In an interview with The Times of India, Naidu accused that IndiGo may have intentionally cancelled nearly 5,000 flights over the past nine days.
The IndiGo flight fiasco continues as 10 departing flights got cancelled at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, as per the reports till 8 am on Wednesday.
The passengers are left stranded amid flight disruptions and cancellations. Their facilitation is being taken care of.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.