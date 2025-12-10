IndiGo crisis LIVE Updates: Multiple flight cancellations reported across India as disruption continues

Indigo crisis LIVE Updates: IndiGo has been facing significant operational disruptions for the last week after the new crew rostering rule came into effect, allowing increased rest periods for pilots and other staff, resulting in hundreds of flight cancellations and delays.

The Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) has been invited to Parliament by the Parliamentary Standing Committee to present its concerns on Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), pilot fatigue and growing safety risks in the aviation sector.

On Wednesday morning, several IndiGo flights were reported to be cancelled across multiple Indian airports.

At Mumbai airport alone, a total of 40,789 passengers were affected due to the cancellation of 905 IndiGo flights between December 1 and December 8. Another 2,66,567 travellers faced inordinate delays in the wake of massive disruptions in the airline's operations, MIAL said.

IndiGo CEO Elbers summoned again

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers was summoned once again by the Aviation Ministry on Wednesday to brief the officials on the ongoing disruption in airline operations.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said the IndiGo CEO informed the ministry that refunds for all cancelled flights until 6 December have been completed.

The minister also noted that a “strict instruction” has been conveyed to the IndiGo CEO regarding refunds.

IndiGo says airline 'back on its feet' but asked to cut flights by 10%

IndiGo said its operations had stabilise after it cancelled thousands of flights, triggering days of airport chaos last week. The airline is “back on its feet,” said CEO Elber.

However, the Aviation Ministry has ordered the airline to curtail its overall operations by 10 per cent.