IndiGo Delhi-Deogarh flight diverted to Lucknow after bomb threat
- ‘All necessary security protocols were followed & the aircraft was cleared for takeoff. IndiGo is following the rules of the security agencies in the probe’ IndiGo said
A Delhi-Deoghar IndiGo flight on Monday was diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb scare. The IndiGo flight operating from national capital Delhi 6E 6191 was diverted to Lucknow after a bomb threat on Monday, 20 February.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×