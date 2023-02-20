A Delhi-Deoghar IndiGo flight on Monday was diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb scare. The IndiGo flight operating from national capital Delhi 6E 6191 was diverted to Lucknow after a bomb threat on Monday, 20 February.

An IndiGo spokesperson said, “all necessary security protocols were followed and the aircraft was cleared for takeoff. IndiGo is following the rules of the security agencies in the probe."

On 18 February, IndiGo announced a new partnership with Turkish Airlines, which is part of its expansion plans. It had already ordered nearly 500 aircraft. This move is expected to improve passenger services from India to Istanbul and beyond.

A Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation India (CAPA India) report further added that almost every carrier in India is expected to order more aircraft in the next couple of years, for fleet replacement as well as growth, given that the order book for most incumbent carriers could be considered conservative relative to the growth potential of the market over the next decade and beyond.

As per the report, IndiGo had been planning to place a significant order of around 300 aircraft prior to Covid-19, which was deferred due to the pandemic. This is now likely to proceed and could be even larger than previously envisaged, increasing to around 500 aircraft now.

In recent months, there have been numerous cases of aircraft deliveries being delayed where the airframe was ready, but the engines were not available due to supply chain issues. The incidence of such cases is expected to ease by the end of FY2024 (2023-2024).

However, even after supply-side challenges are resolved, aircraft and engine original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) face a very significant backlog of orders that could take years to address, the report said.