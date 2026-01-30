IndiGo Delhi-Kuwait flight diverted to Ahmedabad after security threat

An IndiGo flight (6E 1232) operating from Kuwait to Delhi, was diverted to Ahmedabad on Friday after a security threat was noticed onboard, a spokesperson for the budget carrier said in a statement.

The flight landed safely at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport after which mandated protocols were followed, and authorities were immediately informed.

The authorities cleared the aircraft after completing all the necessary checks and gave clearance for departure, reported ANI.

“The relevant authorities were immediately informed and all the mandated protocols were followed. The aircraft was cleared after all necessary checks and the flight will depart shortly. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and tried our best to minimise it by offering them refreshments, meals and sharing regular updates. As always, safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft are our topmost priorities,” said an IndiGo spokesperson in a statement.

Bomb threat on Delhi-Pune flight Last Week, IndiGo Flight 6E 2608, operating from Delhi to Pune, received a bomb threat upon arrival at Pune Airport. The threat was in the form of a handwritten note found in the aircraft's lavatory. The flight landed safely at Pune airport, and all passengers were deboarded safely, as per sources.

The aircraft, scheduled to arrive at 8:40 pm on January 22, landed at 9:24 pm and was parked at Bay No. 3 at 9:27 pm. Subsequently, Air Traffic Control (ATC) communicated the bomb threat information to Apron Control.

The aircraft was then moved to the isolation bay. Apron Control immediately alerted all concerned agencies, and the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was convened. Following the assessment, the aircraft was thoroughly checked by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).

No suspicious or adverse findings were detected during the security checks. Upon completion of the procedures, the aircraft was cleared and released for normal operations.