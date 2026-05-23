IndiGo Delhi-Shirdi flight diverted to Navi Mumbai due to bad weather

A Delhi-Shirdi IndiGo flight was diverted to Navi Mumbai on Saturday due to poor weather. According to ANI, citing officials, bad weather conditions at Shirdi airport prevented a safe landing.
The flight was scheduled to land at Shirdi Airport on Friday. However, as adverse weather conditions persisted, it was forced to divert, disrupting normal flight operations.
The aircraft was rerouted to Navi Mumbai as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety, according to officials.
Earlier on Friday, IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory for passengers in view of heavy rainfall expected across Mumbai, cautioning that road movement in several parts of the city may be affected.
Sharing an X post, the airline urged passengers travelling to the airport to plan their journey in advance to avoid delays.
"Heavy rain is expected across #Mumbai, and that may slow down road movement in some areas. If you are travelling to the airport, we suggest starting a little earlier than usual," the post read.
It also advised travellers to stay updated on traffic conditions and flight schedules before leaving for the airport. "Please keep an eye on traffic updates and check your flight status using our app or website before heading out."
IndiGo further said that its airport teams are monitoring the situation closely and are prepared to assist passengers if required. "Our airport teams are monitoring the situation and are ready to assist you as needed. Thank you for your patience and cooperation."
Earlier on May 8, an IndiGo flight operating from Kolkata to Patna was diverted to Lucknow on Friday evening after bad weather conditions at Patna airport, according to airport officials.
Flight 6E6917 (CCU-PAT), which was scheduled to land at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna around 5:00-5:15 pm, was redirected mid-air to Lucknow as a precautionary measure.
The flight safely landed at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport at around 5:15 pm, the officials added.