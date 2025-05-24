Indigo Delhi-Srinagar flight news: Two pilots ‘grounded for probe’ by DGCA, says report

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday grounded two pilots of IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar after it encountered severe turbulence amid a strong hailstorm, as reported by Hindustan Times citing sources.

On May 21, IndiGo's A321 neo aircraft operating flight 6E 2142 encountered hailstorms and severe turbulence near Pathankot. While in a thunderstorm cloud, the regulator said warnings of Angle of Attack fault, Alternate Law protection lost, backup Speed scale unreliable were triggered.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Friday that regulator DGCA will thoroughly investigate the incident. “From the information I have, I would like to appreciate the pilots and the crew who have been very composed in the way they have handled (the situation) given the weather... we are thankful that everyone is safe,” Naidu noted.

“As part of the investigations, the two pilots are grounded pending investigation,” a DGCA official told Hindustan Times on condition of anonymity.

DGCA on Friday said that as per the crew statement, they requested Northern control (IAF) for deviation towards left (International Border) due to weather on the route, however, it was not approved.

"Later, the crew contacted Lahore to enter into their airspace to avoid the weather but the same was refused too," DGCA said.

During this period, DGCA said the aircraft rate of descent reached 8,500 fpm (feet per minute) and crew flew the aircraft manually till they exited the hailstorm.

"After carrying out all checklist actions (ECAM actions), the crew declared 'PAN PAN' to Srinagar ATC and requested for RADAR vectors and made a safe landing with Auto Thrust operating normally," the statement said.

(With inputs from agencies)