IndiGo didn’t raise red flags before cancellations, govt tells Parliament — ‘Will set an example’

IndiGo didn’t raise red flags before cancellations, govt tells Parliament — ‘Will set an example’

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated8 Dec 2025, 02:41 PM IST
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu informed the Union Parliament that IndiGo did not flag any issues in the clarification meeting held on 1 December 2025, ahead of the flight cancellations.
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu informed the Union Parliament that IndiGo did not flag any issues in the clarification meeting held on 1 December 2025, ahead of the flight cancellations. (HT_PRINT)

Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu, informed the Union Parliament on Monday that the country's largest airline company, IndiGo, did not flag any issue or red flags in a clarification meeting held on 1 December 2025, one day before the company started cancelling flight operations.

Naidu said that IndiGo did not flag any issues related to the updated Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms and said that everything was running normally.

“On 1 December, we held a meeting with IndiGo regarding FDTL when they sought clarifications, and we provided them. They did not flag any issues then, and everything was running normally,” said Ram Mohan Naidu, informed the Parliament on Monday.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

IndiGo
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsIndiaIndiGo didn’t raise red flags before cancellations, govt tells Parliament — ‘Will set an example’
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.