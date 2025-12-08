IndiGo didn’t raise red flags before cancellations, govt tells Parliament — ‘Will set an example’

Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu, informed the Union Parliament on Monday that the country's largest airline company, IndiGo, did not flag any issue or red flags in a clarification meeting held on 1 December 2025, one day before the company started cancelling flight operations.

Naidu said that IndiGo did not flag any issues related to the updated Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms and said that everything was running normally.

“On 1 December, we held a meeting with IndiGo regarding FDTL when they sought clarifications, and we provided them. They did not flag any issues then, and everything was running normally,” said Ram Mohan Naidu, informed the Parliament on Monday.

