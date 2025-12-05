IndiGo disruption: Refund, waiver on cancellations, meals and accommodation — Here's what airline is offering passengers

IndiGo, India's largest airline by market share (60%), has cancelled an increasing number of flights through the week, with disruptions entering the fourth day across major airports in India.
At least 400 flights have been cancelled at major airports across the country, PTI reported, citing sources, while as many as 16,500 passengers were left stranded for more than 24 hours in Delhi alone, according to a Hindustan Times report.
IndiGo, in its reply to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) notice, said that flight cancellations would continue for the next two to three days, as part of its efforts to stabilise schedules.
According to reports, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers told staff that the immediate goal is to normalise operations and bring punctuality back on track, stating: “We could not live up to (the) promise of providing (a) good experience to customers.”
Amid all the widespread confusion, delays, disruptions, and cancellations, Indian laws require an airline to provide meals, refreshments and accommodation to affected passengers. Here's what we know:
IndiGo on 5 December in an official statement confirmed that all its domestic flights departing from Delhi Airport stand cancelled till 11.59 PM today; and expressed “profound apologies to all our valued customers and stakeholders who have been significantly impacted by these unforeseen events”.
Further, the airline assured that it would provide affected customers with “refreshments, next available flight options as per their preference, hotel accommodation, assistance in retrieving their luggage and full refunds, as applicable”.
IndiGo requested impacted passengers to contact its ground staff at Delhi Airport for guidance regarding luggage collection; visit its website (https://www.goindigo.in/refund.html) or contact its customer service for assistance. It added in the social media post:
“We understand the immense inconvenience and distress this has caused and sincerely regret the inconvenience,” the airline said.
Earlier on 4 December, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu expressed “displeasure” at the situation and chaired a high-level review with IndiGo's senior management, along with officials from the Ministry, the DGCA, and the Airports Authority of India (AAI).
Flyers have complained of long wait times, cancelled flights and rising airfares. On 4 December, frustrated passengers were seen breaking into chants and fights, while security staff struggled to manage the airport mayhem.
Social media has been choc-full of stranded passengers at major airports who report disorganisation in the airline’s planning and the lack of preparedness.
One user wrote: “My own flight has been delayed, with no clarity; we’ve been at the airport for two hours, just waiting for any update. If you’re flying today… Honestly, don’t come to the airport unless you really have to. It’s a mess.”
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.