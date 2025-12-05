IndiGo disruption: Refund, waiver on cancellations, meals and accommodation — Here's what airline is offering passengers

IndiGo, India's largest airline by market share (60%), has cancelled an increasing number of flights through the week, with disruptions entering the fourth day across major airports in India.

At least 400 flights have been cancelled at major airports across the country, PTI reported, citing sources, while as many as 16,500 passengers were left stranded for more than 24 hours in Delhi alone, according to a Hindustan Times report.

IndiGo, in its reply to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) notice, said that flight cancellations would continue for the next two to three days, as part of its efforts to stabilise schedules.

According to reports, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers told staff that the immediate goal is to normalise operations and bring punctuality back on track, stating: “We could not live up to (the) promise of providing (a) good experience to customers.”

Amid all the widespread confusion, delays, disruptions, and cancellations, Indian laws require an airline to provide meals, refreshments and accommodation to affected passengers. Here's what we know:

What has IndiGo said on arrangements for passengers? IndiGo on 5 December in an official statement confirmed that all its domestic flights departing from Delhi Airport stand cancelled till 11.59 PM today; and expressed “profound apologies to all our valued customers and stakeholders who have been significantly impacted by these unforeseen events”.

Further, the airline assured that it would provide affected customers with “refreshments, next available flight options as per their preference, hotel accommodation, assistance in retrieving their luggage and full refunds, as applicable”.

In a post on social media, the airline promised: Will ensure that all refunds for your cancellations will be processed automatically to your original mode of payment.

Will offer a full waiver on all cancellations/ reschedule requests of your bookings for travel between 05 December 2025 and 15 December 2025.

Thousands of hotel rooms across cities and surface transport have been arranged for the convenience of our customers.

Trying to ensure that food and snacks are being provided to our waiting customers at the airports.

Lounge access is being arranged for senior citizens, wherever possible.

What IndiGo told passengers on arrangements, apology

What can impacted passengers do? IndiGo requested impacted passengers to contact its ground staff at Delhi Airport for guidance regarding luggage collection; visit its website (https://www.goindigo.in/refund.html) or contact its customer service for assistance. It added in the social media post:

Kindly check the flight status on our website and the notifications sent to you. Please do not come to the airport if your flight is cancelled.

We are sorry for the wait time we have massively increased our contact centre capacity to ease some wait times.

Our Al assistant 6Eskai can help with flight status, refunds, and rebookings golndiGo.in/6Eskai “We understand the immense inconvenience and distress this has caused and sincerely regret the inconvenience,” the airline said.

Aviation Minister Naidu puts special emphasis on arrangements for flyers Earlier on 4 December, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu expressed “displeasure” at the situation and chaired a high-level review with IndiGo's senior management, along with officials from the Ministry, the DGCA, and the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

He placed special emphasis on arrangements for flyers and directed IndiGo to proactively inform passengers of any likely cancellations well in advance.

He also told the airline that in case of any cancellations “all necessary facilities, including hotel accommodation where required” would have to be provided promptly.

Naidu instructed aviation watchdog DGCA to conduct real-time monitoring of IndiGo's flight operations at major airports, including the carrying out of field inspections.

The DGCA has been asked to put special emphasis on passenger-handling arrangements made by IndiGo, including the timeliness of communication with flyers in the event of delays or cancellations.

What do passengers say? Flyers have complained of long wait times, cancelled flights and rising airfares. On 4 December, frustrated passengers were seen breaking into chants and fights, while security staff struggled to manage the airport mayhem.

Social media has been choc-full of stranded passengers at major airports who report disorganisation in the airline’s planning and the lack of preparedness.