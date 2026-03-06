IndiGo extends ‘full waiver’ deadline, offers free cancellation for flights affected by Middle East conflict — details

IndiGo on Friday, 6 March, announced that it has decided to extend free cancellation waivers amid travel disruptions due to Middle East tensions. Suggesting that the deadline for full waiver has been extended till 31 March 2026 for affected flights, IndiGo urged passengers to track their flight status at ‘http://bit.ly/31paVKQ’ and stay updated on scheduled travel plans. This free cancellation waiver applies to flights to and from the Middle East and Istanbul.

In a post on X, IndiGo stated, “As the situation in the Middle East remains volatile, IndiGo extends free waivers on cancellations up till 31 March 2026,” considering the volatile situation in the region.

The statement added, “Waivers - Full waiver on cancellations are being extended for travel to and from the Middle East, and Istanbul, until 31 March 2026.” The airline also issued the Customer Contact Centre number +91 124 6173838 to provide additional support, clarification, and address passenger queries.

IndiGo and other Indian carriers such as Air India, SpiceJet and Akasa Air have resumed some of their operations in the Middle East. Flights from Dubai International Airport, Jeddah and Fujairah have resumed to metro cities like Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. However, services of most Middle East-based airlines, including Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Etihad, continues to remain suspended barring a few special flights.

SpiceJet special flights from the United Arab Emirates scheduled for 6 March SpiceJet, in a statement, said that it will operate 13 flights from Fujairah and one from Dubai on 6 March. “SpiceJet will operate fourteen special flights from the United Arab Emirates on 6 March to facilitate the return of stranded Indian nationals,” SpiceJet said.

To help stranded passengers return home at the earliest, SpiceJet is operating 9 special flights from Fujairah to Mumbai, 4 from Fujairah to Delhi, and 1 from Dubai to Pune.

