IndiGo News LIVE: Airline claims ‘network fully restored’ after 140+ flight disruptions at Delhi airport

IndiGo News LIVE: IndiGo operations across the country continued to remain severely disrupted for the seventh straight day on Monday. After days of mammoth cancellations and operational hiccups, the airline claimed that network has been fully restored and alleged “90% on-time performance across the network” on 8 December.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show cause notice to the airline on 6 December over large-scale operational disruptions and observed non-compliances and gave it time till 6:00 PM Monday to file a response, However, the airline requested more time to respond and said it is "realistically not possible to pinpoint the exact cause(s)" at this time, considering the “complexity and vast scale of operations.”

As flight fares skyrocketed after massive cancellations, the government instructed airlines to cap air fares. "Airfare has been capped at ₹18,000. It starts from ₹7500 for up to 500 kilometres, and beyond 1500 kilometres, it is ₹18000," a senior official said.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu in an interview with DD News said that the problems faced by IndiGo airlines passengers were linked to the airline's internal crew rostering and operational planning, and not the Aircraft Maintenance and Scheduling System (AMSS). He further asserted that stringent Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) exist to protect passengers affected by flight delays and cancellations.

According to Ram Mohan Naidu, IndiGo CEO and management failed in containing its operational crisis, adding he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “guided us and told us to focus on passengers and do more for them than what is required.”

IndiGo issues statement

As per IndiGo's statement on Monday, the airline processed refunds worth ₹827 crore for thousands of passengers, while the remaining refunds for cancellations will be processed by 15 December 2025.

The airline in a statement said, “Over 4500 bags have been delivered to respective customers, and we are on track to deliver the rest in the next 36 hours.” According to IndiGo, it facilitated stranded customers and arranged over 9,500 hotel rooms, and close to 10,000 cabs/buses between December 1 to December 7.

"Over 1800 flights operated which is up from 1,650 yesterday, and 90% on-time performance (OTP) across the entire network has been registered, up from 75% yesterday," IndiGo's statement dated 8 December said.