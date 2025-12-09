IndiGo News LIVE: Airline claims ‘network fully restored’ after 140+ flight disruptions at Delhi airport

IndiGo News LIVE: IndiGo operations across the country continued to remain severely disrupted for the seventh straight day on Monday. After days of mammoth cancellations and operational hiccups, the airline claimed that network has been fully restored and alleged “90% on-time performance across the network” on 8 December.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show cause notice to the airline on 6 December over large-scale operational disruptions and observed non-compliances and gave it time till 6:00 PM Monday to file a response, However, the airline requested more time to respond and said it is "realistically not possible to pinpoint the exact cause(s)" at this time, considering the “complexity and vast scale of operations.”
As flight fares skyrocketed after massive cancellations, the government instructed airlines to cap air fares. "Airfare has been capped at ₹18,000. It starts from ₹7500 for up to 500 kilometres, and beyond 1500 kilometres, it is ₹18000," a senior official said.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu in an interview with DD News said that the problems faced by IndiGo airlines passengers were linked to the airline's internal crew rostering and operational planning, and not the Aircraft Maintenance and Scheduling System (AMSS). He further asserted that stringent Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) exist to protect passengers affected by flight delays and cancellations.
According to Ram Mohan Naidu, IndiGo CEO and management failed in containing its operational crisis, adding he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “guided us and told us to focus on passengers and do more for them than what is required.”
As per IndiGo's statement on Monday, the airline processed refunds worth ₹827 crore for thousands of passengers, while the remaining refunds for cancellations will be processed by 15 December 2025.
The airline in a statement said, “Over 4500 bags have been delivered to respective customers, and we are on track to deliver the rest in the next 36 hours.” According to IndiGo, it facilitated stranded customers and arranged over 9,500 hotel rooms, and close to 10,000 cabs/buses between December 1 to December 7.
"Over 1800 flights operated which is up from 1,650 yesterday, and 90% on-time performance (OTP) across the entire network has been registered, up from 75% yesterday," IndiGo's statement dated 8 December said.
Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Samir Kumar Sinha said, “Things are almost back to normal. IndiGo has flown more than 1,800 flights today, which is almost normal. All the other airlines, like Akasa, Air India Express, Air India, and SpiceJet, have flown their full capacity.”
Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Samir Kumar Sinha said, “We have already ordered an inquiry. A detailed inquiry is going to take place in the next 15 days or so, and once the outcome of the inquiry is there with us, then we will go into the reasons for that. We would not like to have this kind of occurrence ever in future. We are waiting for the outcome of the inquiry. In the meantime, the senior management of IndiGo has also been shown cause. We will wait for the inquiry report and thereafter take corrective actions,” ANI reported.
IndiGo on Monday suggested that its on-time performance (OTP) improved as it registered 90% OTP across the network.
Delhi airport: 143 flights cancelled — 83 departures and 60 arrivals
Bengaluru airport: 127 flights cancelled — 65 arrivals and 62 departures
Hyderabad airport: 77 flights cancelled — 38 arrivals and 39 departures
Ahmedabad airport: 18 flights cancelled — 9 arrivals and 9 departures
Jaipur, Chennai, Mumbai, Guwahati and Jaipur airports also reported significant disruptions, ANI reported