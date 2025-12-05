IndiGo Flights Cancellation LIVE: Airline's all flights from Delhi cancelled until midnight; flyers share ordeal

Live Updates

IndiGo Flights Cancellation LIVE: Airline's all flights from Delhi have been cancelled until midnight today. Passengers at several airports expressed deep frustration over the ongoing disruptions, with many stranded for long hours and receiving little information or support.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated5 Dec 2025, 01:08:22 PM IST
IndiGo Flights Cancellation LIVE: As airline operational issues continue across the country, more than 500 IndiGo flights have either been delayed or cancelled, leading to major inconvenience for travellers, according to ANI. Airline's all flights from Delhi have been cancelled until midnight today.

Passengers at several airports expressed deep frustration over the ongoing disruptions, with many stranded for long hours and receiving little information or support. They reported that the problems, linked to staff shortages and newly implemented crew regulations, have left travellers waiting at airports without adequate updates, food, or drinking water.

Airline's arrivals and departures have been cancelled till 3 pm today. Bengaluru followed with 102 cancellations, split between 50 departures and 52 arrivals. In Mumbai, 104 flights were cancelled, including 53 departures and 51 arrivals. Hyderabad recorded 92 cancellations, comprising 49 departures and 43 arrivals.

5 Dec 2025, 01:08:03 PM IST

IndiGo Flights Cancellation LIVE: Singapore's High Commissioner to India Simon Wong's IndiGo flight to Deoghar cancelled

"I joined the tens of thousands of passengers stranded by #Indigo. My flight to #Deoghar has been cancelled. My sincere apologies to my young staff waiting for me to attend his #shaadi. Lost for words," Singapore's High Commissioner to India Wong said on X.

5 Dec 2025, 12:58:15 PM IST

IndiGo Flights Cancellation LIVE: Airline passenger on her way to Haridwar for her father's ‘Asthi Visarjan’ gets stranded at Bengaluru airport | Watch

5 Dec 2025, 12:44:24 PM IST

IndiGo Flights Cancellation LIVE: IndiGo cancels 30 flights at Goa airport amid network-wide disruptions

The operations of IndiGo, India's largest airline, continued to be plagued by disruptions on Friday, as it cancelled 30 domestic flights from Goa airport in the morning.

5 Dec 2025, 12:23:40 PM IST

IndiGo Flights Cancellation LIVE: Helpline numbers provided for passengers

Passengers at Kolkata Airport facing delays or cancellations with IndiGo flights can now seek assistance through the airline’s dedicated support numbers. IndiGo has provided the following helplines for flight-related queries and assistance:

0124-4973939

033-2569 1167

The airline urges passengers to contact these numbers for updates on flight schedules, cancellations, or other travel-related concerns as operations continue to be affected amid ongoing disruptions.

5 Dec 2025, 12:15:38 PM IST

IndiGo Flights Cancellation LIVE: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticises Centre says ‘shutdown Civil Aviation Ministry if you are not responsible for rising airfares and passenger grievances’

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday slammed the government after IndiGo cancelled an unprecedented number of flights at multiple airports, stating that there is little purpose in having a Civil Aviation Ministry if it fails to address passengers’ concerns, according to ANI.

"I have submitted a calling attention. I was hoping that the civil aviation minister would give information in the Parliament yesterday itself, but unfortunately, that did not happen yesterday. He held a meeting late in the night and issued some directives, but what is the point of directives if so many flights are still being cancelled? If you are not responsible for rising airfares and passenger grievances, then shut down the Civil Aviation Ministry," she said.

5 Dec 2025, 12:07:54 PM IST

IndiGo Flights Cancellation LIVE: Airline's on-time performance at six metro airports dropped to 8.5 per cent on Thursday, says Civil Aviation Ministry

IndiGo on-time performance at six metro airports dropped to 8.5 per cent on Thursday, Civil Aviation Ministry website stated.

5 Dec 2025, 12:00:01 PM IST

IndiGo Flights Cancellation LIVE: IndiGo cancels all its departures from Chennai airport till 6pm

IndiGo cancelled all its departures from Chennai airport till 6pm amid operational turmoil.

5 Dec 2025, 11:57:26 AM IST

IndiGo Flights Cancellation LIVE: Airline's all flights from Delhi have been cancelled until midnight

Airline's all flights from Delhi have been cancelled until midnight today.

5 Dec 2025, 11:55:31 AM IST

IndiGo Flights Cancellation LIVE: Passengers claim lack of updates and rising airfares amid IndiGo disruptions

A passenger told ANI that the airline had not provided any communication regarding the situation and that ticket prices on other carriers had doubled.

"I had an IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad to Varanasi scheduled yesterday...After numerous delays we cancelled our flight but we did not get back our luggage on time. We are stranded here for almost 10-12 hours now, and we have received neither water nor food. It is a chaotic situation here. Taking another flight also doesn't seem very possible, other airlines have increased their airfare...The fare on other airlines has doubled-troubled," he informed ANI.

