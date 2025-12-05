IndiGo Flights Cancellation LIVE: Airline's all flights from Delhi cancelled until midnight; flyers share ordeal

IndiGo Flights Cancellation LIVE: As airline operational issues continue across the country, more than 500 IndiGo flights have either been delayed or cancelled, leading to major inconvenience for travellers, according to ANI. Airline's all flights from Delhi have been cancelled until midnight today.

Passengers at several airports expressed deep frustration over the ongoing disruptions, with many stranded for long hours and receiving little information or support. They reported that the problems, linked to staff shortages and newly implemented crew regulations, have left travellers waiting at airports without adequate updates, food, or drinking water.

Airline's arrivals and departures have been cancelled till 3 pm today. Bengaluru followed with 102 cancellations, split between 50 departures and 52 arrivals. In Mumbai, 104 flights were cancelled, including 53 departures and 51 arrivals. Hyderabad recorded 92 cancellations, comprising 49 departures and 43 arrivals.

