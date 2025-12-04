IndiGo Flights Cancellation News Live: 175 flights cancelled today; share price drops 1.5% amid delays

IndiGo Flights Cancellation News Live: At least 175 IndiGo flights were cancelled on Thursday, 4 December, as disruptions at major airports intensified, following strict government regulations on crew safety that hit the country’s largest airline’s roster planning. Thousands of passengers have now been stranded for three days, according to Reuters.

On Wednesday, IndiGo, which holds over 60% of India’s domestic market, had already cancelled at least 150 flights across key cities.

On Thursday, 73 flights were cancelled at Bengaluru airport, while around 30 were called off in Delhi and 68 in Hyderabad, according to airport sources cited by agency.

The disruption marks a significant setback for the two-decade-old airline, known for its punctuality and the tagline “IndiGo Standard Time,” reflecting its practice of closing plane gates well before departure. On Wednesday, the airline stated it was making “calibrated adjustments” to its schedules over the next two days.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, Reuters' sources at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport said that up to 33 outbound IndiGo flights are expected to be cancelled from the airport on Thursday. Similarly, 35 incoming flights are also likely to be cancelled during the day.

What did IndiGo say?

The airline, which operates about 2,300 domestic and international flights daily, on Wednesday said a "multitude of unforeseen operational challenges" have severely disrupted its network operations over the past two days and apologised to passengers for the inconvenience, a report by PTI noted.

An airline spokesperson explained in a statement that the challenges include “minor technology glitches, schedule changes linked to the winter season, adverse weather conditions, increased congestion in the aviation system and the implementation of updated crew rostering rules (Flight Duty Time Limitations) had a negative compounding impact on our operations in a way that was not feasible to be anticipated”.

