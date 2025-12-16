IndiGo flight cancellations today: Over 50 flights scrapped — full list for Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and more

IndiGo Flight Cancellations: More than 50 IndiGo flights were cancelled across the country on Tuesday (16 December) as adverse weather conditions, particularly dense fog and low visibility in northern India, disrupted air traffic. Airlines and airport authorities warned passengers to brace for further delays as operations gradually stabilise.
India’s largest airline said poor weather during the early morning hours significantly affected flight movements, forcing cancellations on multiple routes across its network. The disruption was most pronounced at major hubs, including Delhi, where winter fog continues to pose operational challenges.
IndiGo attributed the cancellations to adverse weather conditions, including low visibility caused by dense fog in parts of northern India. The airline said such conditions can slow down aircraft movements, particularly during take-off and landing, leading to cascading delays and cancellations.
Issuing an advisory to passengers, IndiGo urged travellers to plan ahead and stay informed. In a message to customers, the airline said it was sharing updates in advance so passengers could manage their travel plans with ease, and advised flyers to check flight status on its official website for real-time information.
The airline said its teams were fully prepared and closely monitoring the evolving weather situation. It added that operational decisions were being taken on the ground wherever possible to minimise inconvenience.
IndiGo also said efforts were being made to ensure that waiting time at airports remained as comfortable as possible for affected passengers.
Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport also issued an advisory on fog conditions across the National Capital Region (NCR).
“Flight operations are steadily recovering, but disruptions may persist for certain departures and arrivals,” the airport said in a statement.
“For accurate and timely updates, please contact your airline directly. Our personnel are available across terminals to assist passengers and provide necessary support,” it added.
According to details published by The Economic Times, IndiGo cancellations on Tuesday spanned several major airports. Below is the consolidated list of cancelled flights:
|Flight Number
|Sector
|6E 5246
|BOM – HYD
|6E 6028
|BOM – DEL
|Flight Number
|Sector
|6E 703
|BLR – HYD
|6E 869
|BLR – DEL
|Flight Number
|Sector
|6E 6411
|DEL – RPR
|6E 2052
|DEL – HYD
|6E 2157
|DEL – BOM
|6E 2188
|DEL – TRV
|6E 2314
|DEL – DIB
|6E 2411
|DEL – JDH
|6E 2786
|DEL – BLR
|6E 5133
|DEL – SXR
|6E 6189
|DEL – AMD
|6E 6212
|DEL – IDR
|6E 6287
|DEL – IXR
|6E 6327
|DEL – DED
|6E 6387
|DEL – PAT
|6E 6602
|DEL – BHO
|6E 6608
|DEL – BLR
|6E 6650
|DEL – IXB
|6E 6741
|DEL – VNS
|6E 6796
|DEL – HYD
|6E 6836
|DEL – CCU
|6E 7442
|DEL – BKB
|Flight Number
|Sector
|6E 879
|AMD – HYD
|6E 6476
|RPR – DEL
|6E 2137
|CCU – DEL
|6E 2163
|PAT – DEL
|6E 2312
|DED – DEL
|6E 240
|HYD – DEL
|6E 424
|HYD – DEL
|6E 497
|PNQ – VNS
|6E 5077
|CCU – DEL
|6E 5130
|JDH – DEL
|6E 5239
|AMD – DEL
|6E 5245
|HYD – BOM
|6E 576
|IXR – DEL
|6E 6092
|IXM – HYD
|6E 6412
|GAU – IXS
|6E 6467
|HYD – IXM
|6E 6603
|BHO – DEL
|6E 6651
|IXB – DEL
|6E 6742
|VNS – DEL
|6E 6847
|IDR – DEL
|6E 6854
|SXR – DEL
|6E 6884
|VNS – PNQ
|6E 7274
|IDR – JAI
|6E 743
|HYD – GOI
|6E 744
|GOI – HYD
|6E 748
|GAU – IMF
|6E 7443
|BKB – DEL
Passengers scheduled to fly on Tuesday or early Wednesday are advised to check flight status frequently, allow extra time for airport formalities, and stay in touch with their airline for the latest updates. With foggy conditions expected to persist during winter mornings, further disruptions cannot be ruled out in the coming days.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.