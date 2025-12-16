IndiGo flight cancellations today: Over 50 flights scrapped — full list for Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and more

IndiGo Flight Cancellations: More than 50 IndiGo flights were cancelled across the country on Tuesday (16 December) as adverse weather conditions, particularly dense fog and low visibility in northern India, disrupted air traffic. Airlines and airport authorities warned passengers to brace for further delays as operations gradually stabilise.

India’s largest airline said poor weather during the early morning hours significantly affected flight movements, forcing cancellations on multiple routes across its network. The disruption was most pronounced at major hubs, including Delhi, where winter fog continues to pose operational challenges.

Why were IndiGo flights cancelled today? IndiGo attributed the cancellations to adverse weather conditions, including low visibility caused by dense fog in parts of northern India. The airline said such conditions can slow down aircraft movements, particularly during take-off and landing, leading to cascading delays and cancellations.

Issuing an advisory to passengers, IndiGo urged travellers to plan ahead and stay informed. In a message to customers, the airline said it was sharing updates in advance so passengers could manage their travel plans with ease, and advised flyers to check flight status on its official website for real-time information.

What is IndiGo saying to passengers? The airline said its teams were fully prepared and closely monitoring the evolving weather situation. It added that operational decisions were being taken on the ground wherever possible to minimise inconvenience.

IndiGo also said efforts were being made to ensure that waiting time at airports remained as comfortable as possible for affected passengers.

What is the situation at Delhi airport? Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport also issued an advisory on fog conditions across the National Capital Region (NCR).

“Flight operations are steadily recovering, but disruptions may persist for certain departures and arrivals,” the airport said in a statement.

“For accurate and timely updates, please contact your airline directly. Our personnel are available across terminals to assist passengers and provide necessary support,” it added.

List of IndiGo flights cancelled today According to details published by The Economic Times, IndiGo cancellations on Tuesday spanned several major airports. Below is the consolidated list of cancelled flights:

INDIGO FLIGHTS CANCELLED FROM MUMBAI

Flight Number Sector 6E 5246 BOM – HYD 6E 6028 BOM – DEL

INDIGO FLIGHTS CANCELLED FROM BENGALURU

Flight Number Sector 6E 703 BLR – HYD 6E 869 BLR – DEL

INDIGO FLIGHTS CANCELLED FROM DELHI

Flight Number Sector 6E 6411 DEL – RPR 6E 2052 DEL – HYD 6E 2157 DEL – BOM 6E 2188 DEL – TRV 6E 2314 DEL – DIB 6E 2411 DEL – JDH 6E 2786 DEL – BLR 6E 5133 DEL – SXR 6E 6189 DEL – AMD 6E 6212 DEL – IDR 6E 6287 DEL – IXR 6E 6327 DEL – DED 6E 6387 DEL – PAT 6E 6602 DEL – BHO 6E 6608 DEL – BLR 6E 6650 DEL – IXB 6E 6741 DEL – VNS 6E 6796 DEL – HYD 6E 6836 DEL – CCU 6E 7442 DEL – BKB

INDIGO FLIGHT CANCELLED FROM OTHER INDIAN CITIES

Flight Number Sector 6E 879 AMD – HYD 6E 6476 RPR – DEL 6E 2137 CCU – DEL 6E 2163 PAT – DEL 6E 2312 DED – DEL 6E 240 HYD – DEL 6E 424 HYD – DEL 6E 497 PNQ – VNS 6E 5077 CCU – DEL 6E 5130 JDH – DEL 6E 5239 AMD – DEL 6E 5245 HYD – BOM 6E 576 IXR – DEL 6E 6092 IXM – HYD 6E 6412 GAU – IXS 6E 6467 HYD – IXM 6E 6603 BHO – DEL 6E 6651 IXB – DEL 6E 6742 VNS – DEL 6E 6847 IDR – DEL 6E 6854 SXR – DEL 6E 6884 VNS – PNQ 6E 7274 IDR – JAI 6E 743 HYD – GOI 6E 744 GOI – HYD 6E 748 GAU – IMF 6E 7443 BKB – DEL