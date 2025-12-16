Subscribe

IndiGo flight cancellations today: Over 50 flights scrapped — full list for Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and more

Livemint
Updated16 Dec 2025, 02:12 PM IST
IndiGo cancelled over 50 flights across its network on Tuesday as bad weather conditions disrupted air traffic in parts of the country
IndiGo Flight Cancellations: More than 50 IndiGo flights were cancelled across the country on Tuesday (16 December) as adverse weather conditions, particularly dense fog and low visibility in northern India, disrupted air traffic. Airlines and airport authorities warned passengers to brace for further delays as operations gradually stabilise.

India’s largest airline said poor weather during the early morning hours significantly affected flight movements, forcing cancellations on multiple routes across its network. The disruption was most pronounced at major hubs, including Delhi, where winter fog continues to pose operational challenges.

Why were IndiGo flights cancelled today?

IndiGo attributed the cancellations to adverse weather conditions, including low visibility caused by dense fog in parts of northern India. The airline said such conditions can slow down aircraft movements, particularly during take-off and landing, leading to cascading delays and cancellations.

Issuing an advisory to passengers, IndiGo urged travellers to plan ahead and stay informed. In a message to customers, the airline said it was sharing updates in advance so passengers could manage their travel plans with ease, and advised flyers to check flight status on its official website for real-time information.

What is IndiGo saying to passengers?

The airline said its teams were fully prepared and closely monitoring the evolving weather situation. It added that operational decisions were being taken on the ground wherever possible to minimise inconvenience.

IndiGo also said efforts were being made to ensure that waiting time at airports remained as comfortable as possible for affected passengers.

What is the situation at Delhi airport?

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport also issued an advisory on fog conditions across the National Capital Region (NCR).

“Flight operations are steadily recovering, but disruptions may persist for certain departures and arrivals,” the airport said in a statement.

“For accurate and timely updates, please contact your airline directly. Our personnel are available across terminals to assist passengers and provide necessary support,” it added.

List of IndiGo flights cancelled today

According to details published by The Economic Times, IndiGo cancellations on Tuesday spanned several major airports. Below is the consolidated list of cancelled flights:

INDIGO FLIGHTS CANCELLED FROM MUMBAI

Flight NumberSector
6E 5246BOM – HYD
6E 6028BOM – DEL

INDIGO FLIGHTS CANCELLED FROM BENGALURU

Flight NumberSector
6E 703BLR – HYD
6E 869BLR – DEL

INDIGO FLIGHTS CANCELLED FROM DELHI

Flight NumberSector
6E 6411DEL – RPR
6E 2052DEL – HYD
6E 2157DEL – BOM
6E 2188DEL – TRV
6E 2314DEL – DIB
6E 2411DEL – JDH
6E 2786DEL – BLR
6E 5133DEL – SXR
6E 6189DEL – AMD
6E 6212DEL – IDR
6E 6287DEL – IXR
6E 6327DEL – DED
6E 6387DEL – PAT
6E 6602DEL – BHO
6E 6608DEL – BLR
6E 6650DEL – IXB
6E 6741DEL – VNS
6E 6796DEL – HYD
6E 6836DEL – CCU
6E 7442DEL – BKB

INDIGO FLIGHT CANCELLED FROM OTHER INDIAN CITIES

Flight NumberSector
6E 879AMD – HYD
6E 6476RPR – DEL
6E 2137CCU – DEL
6E 2163PAT – DEL
6E 2312DED – DEL
6E 240HYD – DEL
6E 424HYD – DEL
6E 497PNQ – VNS
6E 5077CCU – DEL
6E 5130JDH – DEL
6E 5239AMD – DEL
6E 5245HYD – BOM
6E 576IXR – DEL
6E 6092IXM – HYD
6E 6412GAU – IXS
6E 6467HYD – IXM
6E 6603BHO – DEL
6E 6651IXB – DEL
6E 6742VNS – DEL
6E 6847IDR – DEL
6E 6854SXR – DEL
6E 6884VNS – PNQ
6E 7274IDR – JAI
6E 743HYD – GOI
6E 744GOI – HYD
6E 748GAU – IMF
6E 7443BKB – DEL

What should passengers do now?

Passengers scheduled to fly on Tuesday or early Wednesday are advised to check flight status frequently, allow extra time for airport formalities, and stay in touch with their airline for the latest updates. With foggy conditions expected to persist during winter mornings, further disruptions cannot be ruled out in the coming days.

 
 
