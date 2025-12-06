IndiGo flight cancellation crisis LIVE updates: Airline's 106 arrivals, departures cancelled in Delhi; 69 in Hyderabad

IndiGo flight cancellation crisis LIVE updates: IndiGo’s operations across the country faced major disruption on Saturday, with over 100 flights cancelled and thousands of travellers left stranded at key airports such as Mumbai, Guwahati and Hyderabad.

Many passengers mentioned receiving last-minute updates, poor communication from the airline and having to wait in long queues as flight schedules were affected nationwide.

Delhi Airport saw one of the highest numbers of cancellations, with authorities confirming that 54 departures and 52 arrivals, 106 flights in total, had been cancelled by Saturday morning, according to ANI. IndiGo’s 9:00 am operations update indicated 109 cancellations across India, comprising 58 departures and 51 arrivals.

At Hyderabad Airport, GMR authorities stated that IndiGo had scheduled 69 cancellations for the day, including 43 outbound and 26 inbound flights, significantly impacting operations. The disruptions were particularly severe in the Northeast. At Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, crowds of frustrated passengers were seen waiting for hours after several flights were suddenly grounded.

