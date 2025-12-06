IndiGo flight cancellation crisis LIVE updates: Airline's 106 arrivals, departures cancelled in Delhi; 69 in Hyderabad

Subscribe

IndiGo flight cancellation crisis LIVE updates: Airline's 86 arrivals and departures have been cancelled in Delhi; 43 in Hyderabad. Disruptions entered fifth day, leaving passengers in distress at major airports in India.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated6 Dec 2025, 12:15:16 PM IST
IndiGo flight cancellation crisis LIVE updates: Airline's 86 arrivals and departures cancelled in Delhi (Image: HT)
IndiGo flight cancellation crisis LIVE updates: IndiGo’s operations across the country faced major disruption on Saturday, with over 100 flights cancelled and thousands of travellers left stranded at key airports such as Mumbai, Guwahati and Hyderabad.

Many passengers mentioned receiving last-minute updates, poor communication from the airline and having to wait in long queues as flight schedules were affected nationwide.

Delhi Airport saw one of the highest numbers of cancellations, with authorities confirming that 54 departures and 52 arrivals, 106 flights in total, had been cancelled by Saturday morning, according to ANI. IndiGo’s 9:00 am operations update indicated 109 cancellations across India, comprising 58 departures and 51 arrivals.

At Hyderabad Airport, GMR authorities stated that IndiGo had scheduled 69 cancellations for the day, including 43 outbound and 26 inbound flights, significantly impacting operations. The disruptions were particularly severe in the Northeast. At Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, crowds of frustrated passengers were seen waiting for hours after several flights were suddenly grounded.

Follow updates here:
6 Dec 2025, 12:15:16 PM IST

IndiGo flight cancellation crisis LIVE updates: Reason behind IndiGo chaos

IndiGo’s mass cancellations stem from a sharp pilot shortage. New Flight Duty Time limitations (FDTL) rules raised weekly rest to 48 hours, extended night limits and cut night landings to two. DGCA has now given exemptions and relaxations. So, more pilots can return to duty.

6 Dec 2025, 12:06:09 PM IST

IndiGo flight cancellation crisis LIVE updates: J&K woes

IndiGo’s nationwide disruptions left Jammu airport nearly empty, as passengers reported not receiving clear updates. Some claimed relatives had faced delays of up to 12 hours.

The airline stated that most flights to Jammuhad resumed. Yet, 7 Srinagar flights were cancelled on Saturday due to ongoing operational issues.

6 Dec 2025, 11:56:57 AM IST

IndiGo flight cancellation crisis LIVE updates:

More than 100 flights have been cancelled in Bengaluru. IndiGo has cancelled 61 arriving flights and 63 departure flights on 6 December.

6 Dec 2025, 11:52:20 AM IST

IndiGo flight cancellation crisis LIVE updates: Jaipur flights cancelled

At Jaipur airport, 25 IndiGo flights have been cancelled. Among these, 13 are departure flights while 12 are arrival flights. According to the Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC) Jaipur, the numbers are likely to change.

6 Dec 2025, 11:33:13 AM IST

IndiGo flight cancellation crisis LIVE updates: Passengers complain of baggage issues at Indore airport

IndiGo’s ongoing flight cancellations continued to trouble passengers, with the majority of services from Indore still suspended, reported ANI.

Travellers arriving from different cities said they were still waiting for their baggage, while several passengers whose flights were rescheduled reported that their luggage had not been transported with them. Many of them returned to Indore’s Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport on Friday in an effort to locate their missing belongings.

6 Dec 2025, 11:28:29 AM IST

IndiGo flight cancellation crisis LIVE updates: Passengers in distress at Delhi airport as airline's operations continue to hit

6 Dec 2025, 11:28:29 AM IST

IndiGo flight cancellation crisis LIVE updates: Actor Sonu Sood comes in support of airline staff amid disruptions, says ‘please be nice and humble’ to them

“A delayed flight is frustrating, but remember the faces trying to fix it. Please be nice and humble to the IndiGo staff; they are carrying the weight of cancellations too. Let’s support them,” Sonu Sood said on X.

6 Dec 2025, 11:28:30 AM IST

IndiGo flight cancellation crisis LIVE updates: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari reacts to airline's operations

As per ANI, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "...I said yesterday as well that we will have positive news within 24 hours. The positive news is here. Situation has improved a little today itself. Operations will be normal in 2-3 days."

