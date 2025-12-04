IndiGo flight cancellations - Check flight status in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, was plunged into deeper chaos on Thursday after new pilot rest-period norms crippled its rostering system, forcing the cancellation of over 180 flights from major airports across the country.

The cascading delays — now entering their third day — have stranded thousands of passengers across major airports and triggered renewed scrutiny of the airline’s planning and preparedness.

What is causing IndiGo’s latest wave of cancellations? The turmoil stems from stringent flight duty time limitations (FDTL) introduced by India’s aviation regulator to combat pilot fatigue.

IndiGo has acknowledged that these updated safety norms have had a significant impact on operations, saying earlier this week that cancellations were driven by “various factors including stricter flight duty time limits.”

The Federation of Indian Pilots sharply criticised the airline’s preparedness, noting that IndiGo “was not able to make timely roster adjustments and plan its schedule properly” ahead of the 1 November implementation of new rules mandating longer rest periods and tighter limits on night flying.

How many flights were cancelled on Thursday, and where? Airport officials confirmed widespread disruption across major metros:

Bengaluru: 73 cancellations

Delhi: Around 30 cancellations

Hyderabad: 68 cancellations

Mumbai & other metros: Dozens more expected

These figures come on top of 150 IndiGo flight cancellations recorded on Wednesday, signalling deepening operational stress at the carrier, which holds over 60% of India’s domestic market share.

How serious is the impact on IndiGo’s reputation? IndiGo’s reliability has long been central to its brand identity. The airline popularised the term “IndiGo Standard Time,” priding itself on punctual departures and strict adherence to schedules. The current crisis, however, represents a substantial setback to this two-decade-old reputation.

The airline’s statement on Wednesday said it was making “calibrated adjustments” for the next 48 hours to stabilise operations — an admission that full recovery may take several days.

Why are the new pilot rostering rules so disruptive? The revised FDTL norms — part of a broader push to reduce pilot fatigue — require:

Increased rest windows

Tighter limits on consecutive night flights

More restrictions on duty hours These changes significantly constrain pilot availability, forcing airlines to reconfigure schedules, add buffer time, and potentially reduce flying hours. The Federation of Indian Pilots has argued that IndiGo underestimated the scale of these adjustments and failed to adapt its roster planning in time.

For a carrier operating more than 2,000 domestic flights daily, even minor roster slippages can trigger system-wide delays.

Should travellers expect more IndiGo cancellations? With IndiGo now in the midst of “calibrated adjustments,” further cancellations remain likely through Friday. Passengers travelling from Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata are particularly advised to monitor their flight status closely.