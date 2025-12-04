IndiGo flight disruptions: Airport chaos, tempers flare, queues swell as angry passengers allege mismanagement | Watch

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, faced a major operational crisis. New pilot rest-period norms impacted over 180 flights from major airports. With its rostering system in disarray, the budget carrier struggled to manage its planned flights. Widespread flight cancellations disrupted passengers' travel plans and caused chaos at major airports across India.

Frustrated passengers were seen breaking into chants and fights, while security staff struggled to manage the airport mayhem.

The delays entered their third day. Thousands of stranded passengers at major airports complained about the disorganisation, the airline’s planning, and the lack of preparedness.

Social media reactions over the disarray at major airports

Describing the ordeal, a user stated that IndiGo is currently in a terrible state. Flights are getting cancelled one after another, chaos at the gates, passengers arguing with the crew, zero communication. “My own flight has been delayed, with no clarity; we’ve been at the airport for two hours, just waiting for any update. If you’re flying today… Honestly, don’t come to the airport unless you really have to. It’s a mess.”

Another user stated, “Never travel on IndiGo ✈️This situation presents significant challenges and appears to be highly disorganized at #Delhiairport @DelhiAirport. (sic)”

Another comment read, “Full-blown chaos at Hyderabad airport at Indigo counters. People, frustrated by their own delays, are now stopping others from boarding. @IndiGo6E staff being hounded left, right, and centre. #Indigoairlines.”

IndiGo’s operational issues stem from stringent flight duty time limitations (FDTL). India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), introduced these measures to combat pilot fatigue.

