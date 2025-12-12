IndiGo Flight Cancellations LIVE Updates: DCGA committee to meet CEO Pieter Elbers today

IndiGo Flight Cancellations LIVE Updates: A special four-member committee from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is set to meet IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Friday, December 12, to question him about the widespread flight cancellations over the past week.
The committee was established to investigate the disruptions caused by IndiGo, which have led to significant chaos at multiple airports.
In response to the airline’s extensive cancellations and delays, the DGCA has stepped up its oversight and implemented several measures to ensure smoother operations.
Earlier, DGCA issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers after widespread cancellations. The airline, responding to the Show Cause notice, requested additional time to respond, stating that it is "realistically not possible to pinpoint the exact cause(s)" at this time, given the "complexity and vast scale of operations."
IndiGo identified some preliminary contributing factors to this fiasco, including the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) order.
IndiGo states it is "realistically not possible to pinpoint the exact cause(s)" at this time due to the complexity and vast scale of operations. They note that the DGCA's manual allows a fifteen-day response timeline for SCNs, suggesting more time is needed to conduct a comprehensive 'Root Cause Analysis' (RCA). The complete RCA will be shared once finished," DGCA quoted the IndiGo reply to the show cause notice.

Enhancing oversight, DGCA officials on Thursday began monitoring IndiGo's operations, refunds, and other processes from the airline's headquarters, sources told PTI.
They said the officials are expected to submit daily reports on the situation at the airline, which has been grappling with significant operational disruptions and the subsequent cancellation of thousands of flights due to planning failures related to the implementation of new pilot and crew duty norms.
A special four-member Committee of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will meet with IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers on Friday, December 12, to question the latter on the widespread cancellation of flights in the last week. (PTI)
Flight disruptions at IndiGo was a chaos that compounded and snowballed possibly because somewhere along the line "too much arrogance and too much of self confidence" might have crept in, with the airline missing to read the tea leaves, according to veteran aviator Captain Gopinath. (PTI)
Speaking to PTI about the IndiGo crisis, Captain GR Gopinath says, "I think this is a tragedy of unforeseen and immense proportions. But before that, I want to pay tribute to the airline, which had built a strong and enviable global reputation… However, after speaking to serving and retired pilots, people from the operations department, and those now working in other airlines, it is clear that this chaos kept growing and turned into an uncontrollable tsunami. Somewhere along the way, arrogance and overconfidence crept in, leading to a disconnect from reality. They had three foreign CEOs, and I am told each worked six weeks on and three weeks off, spending the off weeks back in Europe or wherever they came from.”
IndiGo Crisis: “Indigo’s pilots were already fully stretched, and complaints existed. When the winter schedule came, the airline later admitted there was a miscalculation, misjudgment, and a mix of factors, including scheduling issues and software problems that created an uncontrollable situation…Once the new DGCA rules were loaded into the system, the shortage became unavoidable”, Captain GR Gopinath told PTI.
Aviation watchdog DGCA on Thursday stepped up scrutiny of the crisis-hit IndiGo with its officials stationing themselves at the carrier's headquarters to monitor the operations and CEO Pieter Elbers being grilled by an inquiry panel. (PTI)
