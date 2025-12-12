IndiGo Flight Cancellations LIVE Updates: DCGA committee to meet CEO Pieter Elbers today

IndiGo Flight Cancellations LIVE Updates: A special four-member committee from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is set to meet IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Friday, December 12, to question him about the widespread flight cancellations over the past week.

The committee was established to investigate the disruptions caused by IndiGo, which have led to significant chaos at multiple airports.

In response to the airline’s extensive cancellations and delays, the DGCA has stepped up its oversight and implemented several measures to ensure smoother operations.

Earlier, DGCA issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers after widespread cancellations. The airline, responding to the Show Cause notice, requested additional time to respond, stating that it is "realistically not possible to pinpoint the exact cause(s)" at this time, given the "complexity and vast scale of operations."

IndiGo identified some preliminary contributing factors to this fiasco, including the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) order.

IndiGo states it is "realistically not possible to pinpoint the exact cause(s)" at this time due to the complexity and vast scale of operations. They note that the DGCA's manual allows a fifteen-day response timeline for SCNs, suggesting more time is needed to conduct a comprehensive 'Root Cause Analysis' (RCA). The complete RCA will be shared once finished," DGCA quoted the IndiGo reply to the show cause notice.

