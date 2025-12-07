IndiGo flight cancellations to persist on Sunday? What to expect as airline issues directive for over 1500 flights

As IndiGo flight disruptions enters its sixth day on Sunday, the domestic carrier issued a statement declaring that was on its way to operate nearly 1,500 flights by 7 December, targeting resumption of normal flight operations. According to the airline, its teams are focused on stabilising the “network, systems, and rosters” to operate higher number of flights with improved stability.

In a post on X the budget carrier said, “Today, we are on our way to operate over 1500 flights by end of day. With regards to destinations, over 95% of network connectivity has already been re-established as we are able to operate to 135 out of the existing 138 destinations in operations.”

This follows nearly 850 flight cancellations reported on Saturday. On Friday, this figure was the highest and was labelled as the airline’s worst-performing day when flight disruptions were over 1,000, HT reported. Following days of chaos and cancellations, IndiGo indicated that around 95% of network connectivity has been re-established and flight connectivity to 135 out of the138 destinations has been restored.

Expressing gratitude to customers, staff, its partners and government agencies, it said, “While we understand that we have a long way to go, we are committed to build back the trust of our customers.”

DGCA issues show-cause notice to IndiGo Aviation watchdog DGCA issued show-cause notices to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras on Saturday. It sought a response within 24 hours on the massive flight disruptions as it invoked its regulatory powers to ensure fair and reasonable fares across all affected routes.

In the wake of IndiGo's operational crisis, confusion and chaos was seen at major airports across India as airfares rose sharply on several routes. Frustrated passengers tried to locate their luggage and waited for updates amid the disruptions in their travel schedules.

The ministry of civil aviation ordered the airline to clear all pending passenger refunds by 8 pm on December 7. It issued a directive instructing IndiGo to ensure that baggage separated from passengers is traced and delivered to their home or chosen address within the next 48 hours.

According to IndiGo, the operational crisis was caused by a “multitude of unforeseen operational challenges,” including the rollout of Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL).