IndiGo flight carrying Dimple Yadav makes emergency landing in Lucknow

A Delhi-bound IndiGo aircraft carrying over 150 people aborted takeoff at the Lucknow airport on Saturday due to a technical issue.

The PTI report, citing a source, added that more than 150 people, including Samajwadi Party leader and Lok Sabha member Dimple Yadav, were on the flight.

An IndiGo aircraft operating flight 6E2111 from Lucknow to Delhi aborted takeoff on Saturday. The operating crew noticed a technical issue when the aircraft was on the runway before takeoff.

Subsequently, the aircraft returned to the bay, the source said.

Another report, quoting eyewitnesses, described tense moments as the aircraft accelerated on the runway but came to a sudden stop.

Passengers disembarked safely, and no injuries were reported.

There was no comment from IndiGo.

IndiGo flights hit snag On September 6, an IndiGo flight headed to Abu Dhabi was forced to return to Kochi due to a technical snag. The aircraft, which had been flying for over two hours before the snag was detected, was carrying over 180 passengers and six crew members.

The report also said that the passengers were flown to Abu Dhabi in another aircraft, and a new crew operated the flight, as the earlier crew had to be replaced due to flight duty time restrictions.

Earlier on September 2, a suspected bird strike was reported on IndiGo’s 6E812 Nagpur-Kolkata flight. The IndiGo flight returned to Nagpur after a suspected bird strike after take-off.