IndiGo flight 6E17 to Istanbul is delayed by 16 hours, leaving over 100 passengers stranded at Mumbai airport. Passengers have protested and expressed dissatisfaction with the airline's communication and handling of the situation.

IndiGo Delay News: At least 100 passengers on an IndiGo flight bound for Istanbul are stranded at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport due to a significant 16-hour delay caused by a technical glitch, according to media reports. The flight, 6E17, was originally scheduled to depart at 6:55am but has now been rescheduled to take off at 11pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IndiGo has issued an apology for the inconvenience, stating, “We regret that our flight 6E17, originally scheduled to operate from Mumbai to Istanbul, faced a delay due to technical issues. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts to rectify the issue and dispatch it to the destination, we eventually had to cancel the flight."

The airline added, “An alternate aircraft has been arranged and is now scheduled to depart at 2300 hrs. We want to assure our customers that their safety and comfort remain our top priorities." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NDTV report indicated that the IndiGo flight to Istanbul was delayed multiple times throughout the morning, with passengers boarding and deboarding the aircraft several times before being informed of the final departure time.

Frustrated by the lack of communication and support, several passengers, primarily students, staged a protest at the airport demanding either refunds or alternate flight arrangements, NDTV report added.

Social media has seen an outpouring of complaints from affected passengers. Sonam Saigal tweeted, “My brother has been stuck at Mumbai International Airport for more than 12 hours due to extremely unprofessional behaviour by @IndiGo6E and their staff. He had a flight to Istanbul which first got delayed, then he was made to board and de-board again twice!!" She further expressed her disappointment in the staff's rudeness and lack of information regarding rescheduling or refunds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another passenger, Sachin Chintalwad, voiced his concerns about missing a connecting flight to Washington from Istanbul due to the delay: “Dear IndiGo this is not fair... Now it's 5 hr. Delay for 6E 17 from Mumbai to Istanbul. And I have a connecting flight from Istanbul to IAD Washington and I'm going to miss that."

Biresh Kumar Singh also shared his frustration: “Flight to Istanbul 6E17 scheduled for 6:55 AM yet to take off from Mumbai. Passengers being moved from an aerobridge to waiting area; staff clueless on what's happening and when will the flight take off - pathetic service, taking passengers for granted."