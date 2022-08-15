OPEN APP
IndiGo flight delayed over 'suspicious' text message on passenger's mobile
Due to a woman passenger raising the alarm over a suspicious text message she got on a fellow traveller's phone here, a flight from Mangalore to Mumbai was delayed by six hours. Before the IndiGo flight was permitted to depart for Mumbai on Sunday evening, all of the passengers were asked to disembark the plane, and their luggage was carefully examined for any signs of sabotage, according to the police.

On the plane, a man had a message on his phone, which a female passenger spotted and reported to the flight attendants. The flight, which was about to take off, returned to the bay when the crew informed the air traffic controller.

While waiting for a flight to Bengaluru from the same airport, the man was conversing with his girlfriend. Due to lengthy questioning that prevented the man from boarding the aircraft, his girlfriend missed her journey to the capital of Karnataka.

After a careful examination of the luggage, all 185 passengers were later reboarded on the flight to Mumbai, and the aircraft departed at 5 o'clock. According to local police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, no complaints have been made as of late because it was just a casual conversation between two friends about security.

An IndiGo flight from Jorhat in Assam to Kolkata earlier skidded off the runway during take off and a pair of its wheels got stuck in the muddy outfield, the airline said.

The incident took place on Thursday when the aircraft was taxing out for take off with 98 passengers on board and the flight was cancelled, it said. "IndiGo flight 6E-757 operating from Jorhat to Kolkata returned back to bay during departure. While taxiing out the pilot was advised that one of the main wheels had partially run over the grass adjacent to the taxiway," the airline said in a statement.

(With PTI inputs)

