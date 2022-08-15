IndiGo flight delayed over ‘suspicious’ text message on passenger’s mobile2 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 11:25 AM IST
The IndiGo flight got delayed over a mobile chat between a couple in Mangalore.
Due to a woman passenger raising the alarm over a suspicious text message she got on a fellow traveller's phone here, a flight from Mangalore to Mumbai was delayed by six hours. Before the IndiGo flight was permitted to depart for Mumbai on Sunday evening, all of the passengers were asked to disembark the plane, and their luggage was carefully examined for any signs of sabotage, according to the police.