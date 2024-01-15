A viral video shows passengers of a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight sitting and “having dinner" on the airport tarmac at Mumbai airport. The video drew criticism from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi. Sharing the purported video on X, formerly known as Twitter, Chaturvedi said, "Hope the hapless passengers are not charged additional service charges for unique location dining experience by IndiGo6E."

A social media user claimed that the passengers "were having dinner just next to Indigo plane". According to ANI, the IndiGo flight to Delhi was diverted to Mumbai due to operational issues. Several other users claimed that the flight was delayed for nearly 12-18 hours on January 14 and later diverted to Mumbai.

Another user on X tweeted, “2195 from goa to Delhi has been delayed for 20 hrs and now they have landed at Mumbai Airport instead of Delhi. Totally unsafe for women traveller's nocourtesy in indigo staff."

In the viral video, people could be seen sitting on the airport tarmac, eating and sharing food, while some could be seen using their mobile phones and resting on the airport area, right next to the IndiGo plane.