A viral video shows passengers of a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight sitting and “having dinner" on the airport tarmac at Mumbai airport. The video drew criticism from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi. Sharing the purported video on X, formerly known as Twitter, Chaturvedi said, "Hope the hapless passengers are not charged additional service charges for unique location dining experience by IndiGo6E." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A social media user claimed that the passengers "were having dinner just next to Indigo plane". According to ANI, the IndiGo flight to Delhi was diverted to Mumbai due to operational issues. Several other users claimed that the flight was delayed for nearly 12-18 hours on January 14 and later diverted to Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another user on X tweeted, “2195 from goa to Delhi has been delayed for 20 hrs and now they have landed at Mumbai Airport instead of Delhi. Totally unsafe for women traveller's nocourtesy in indigo staff."

In the viral video, people could be seen sitting on the airport tarmac, eating and sharing food, while some could be seen using their mobile phones and resting on the airport area, right next to the IndiGo plane. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video went viral just a day after a another video showing a passenger assaulting an IndiGo pilot surfaced on social media. This incident happened when the pilot was making an announcement of flight delay onboard the aircraft that was to fly to Goa. The incident happened at the Delhi airport on Sunday.

A purported video of the incident showed Sahil Katariya hitting the pilot as the latter was making the announcement inside the aircraft, which was bound for Goa. The flight took off from Delhi at 6 pm after a delay of more than 10 hours, news agency PTI reported citing flight tracking website flightradar24.

In a statement, the airline said a passenger "assaulted" the co-pilot and that the matter had been referred to an independent internal committee for his inclusion in the "no-fly list". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said unruly passenger behaviour is unacceptable and "will be dealt with strongly" in line with existing legal provisions. "All stakeholders are trying their best to minimise passenger inconvenience," he said in a tweet.

The aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), issued an SOP (standard operating procedure) for airlines on better communication and facilitation of passengers to minimise discomfort in view of flight cancellations and delays due to adverse weather. Read more here {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

