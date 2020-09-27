Home >News >India >IndiGo flight departing for Delhi from Mumbai aborts take-off due to bird hit
An IndiGo Airlines aircraft prepares to land as a man paddles his cycle rickshaw in Ahmedabad (REUTERS)

IndiGo flight departing for Delhi from Mumbai aborts take-off due to bird hit

1 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2020, 02:38 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

The low-cost airline said that an alternate aircraft was arranged to operate the flight from Mumbai to Delhi

An IndiGo aircraft 6E 5047 departing for the national capital on Sunday aborted its take-off at Mumbai airport after encountering a bird hit, according to reports.

In a statement to news agency ANI, the low-cost airline said that an alternate aircraft was arranged to operate the flight from Mumbai to Delhi.

AirAsia flight suffers bird hit, take-off aborted

In another similar incident last month, an AirAsia flight was forced to abort operations after it suffered a bird hit during the take -off exercise at the Ranchi airport.

The plane, AirAsia flight (i5-632), was scheduled to fly from Ranchi to Mumbai.

Speaking about the incident, AirAsia spokesperson said, “AirAsia India aircraft VT-HKG operating from Ranchi to Mumbai as flight i5-632 encountered a bird hit during scheduled departure at 11:50 hrs, today, 8th August 2020."

