IndiGo flight departing for Delhi from Mumbai aborts take-off due to bird hit

An IndiGo aircraft 6E 5047 departing for the national capital on Sunday aborted its take-off at Mumbai airport after encountering a bird hit, according to reports.

In a statement to news agency ANI, the low-cost airline said that an alternate aircraft was arranged to operate the flight from Mumbai to Delhi.

AirAsia flight suffers bird hit, take-off aborted

In another similar incident last month, an AirAsia flight was forced to abort operations after it suffered a bird hit during the take -off exercise at the Ranchi airport.

The plane, AirAsia flight (i5-632), was scheduled to fly from Ranchi to Mumbai.

Speaking about the incident, AirAsia spokesperson said, “AirAsia India aircraft VT-HKG operating from Ranchi to Mumbai as flight i5-632 encountered a bird hit during scheduled departure at 11:50 hrs, today, 8th August 2020."

