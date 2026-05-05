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IndiGo flight evacuated in Chandigarh after passenger's power bank catches fire

IndiGo flight evacuated in Chandigarh after passenger's power bank catches fire

Livemint
Published5 May 2026, 05:38 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: An IndiGo airlines passenger aircraft.
FILE PHOTO: An IndiGo airlines passenger aircraft.(REUTERS)
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Passengers were evacuated from an IndiGo flight which landed in Chandigarh on Tuesday after a power bank with one of the passengers on the aircraft caught fire.

There has been no casualty and all passengers were safely moved to the airport's terminal, a press release by IndiGo revealed.

The airline said, "On 5 May 2026, while IndiGo flight 6E 108 from Hyderabad to Chandigarh was stationary after landing, an incident involving a customer's personal electronic equipment catching fire was reported. In the interest of safety, an immediate evacuation was carried out and all the relevant authorities were immediately informed. All customers have been safely moved to the terminal and are being attended to by the team to ensure their well-being."

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The airline also said that the aicraft will undergo necessary safety checks before operations are resumed.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

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