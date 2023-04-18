Earlier on 15 April, an IndiGo plane enroute to West Bengal's Bagdogra returned to Delhi due to a technical problem. A source told PTI that the aircraft made an emergency landing due to a technical problem, IndiGo said the flight 6E 6282 from Delhi to Bagdogra returned to Delhi as a precaution. "The pilot noticed a technical issue and requested a turn back. The aircraft landed safely and is undergoing necessary inspection. An alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to be flown to Bagdogra," IndiGo said in a statement.