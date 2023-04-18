IndiGo flight from Mumbai-Nagpur suffers tail strike during landing; no injuries reported1 min read . 10:48 AM IST
The incident took place on April 14 as flight number 6E 203 was coming to Nagpur from Mumba.
An Indigo flight which took off from Mumbai airport suffered a tail strike while landing at Nagpur airport. As per news agency ANI, the incident occurred on 14 April 2023 on flight 6E-203 from Mumbai-Nagpur.
As per statement released by IndiGo, the aircraft was declared grounded at Nagpur airport for assessment and repairs. The airline further updated that no injuries were reported during the incident.
"On 14th April 2023, flight 6E 203, from Mumbai had a tail strike while landing at Nagpur. The aircraft was declared grounded at Nagpur airport for assessment and repairs. The incident is being investigated in detail," IndiGo said in a statement.
A tail strike occurs when the tail or empennage of an aircraft hits the ground or any other stationary object during take-off or landing.
Earlier on 15 April, an IndiGo plane enroute to West Bengal's Bagdogra returned to Delhi due to a technical problem. A source told PTI that the aircraft made an emergency landing due to a technical problem, IndiGo said the flight 6E 6282 from Delhi to Bagdogra returned to Delhi as a precaution. "The pilot noticed a technical issue and requested a turn back. The aircraft landed safely and is undergoing necessary inspection. An alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to be flown to Bagdogra," IndiGo said in a statement.
Prior to that on 4 April, a Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight had to make an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at Shamshabad in Telangana, due to a technical problem. Responding to the emergency landing of the Varanasi -bound flight, the airlines said that the flight was diverted to Hyderabad as a 'precaution'.
(With inputs from ANI)
