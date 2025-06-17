Muscat-Delhi IndiGo flight makes ‘emergency landing’ in Nagpur after bomb threat

An IndiGo flight 6E 2706 from Muscat to Delhi via Kochi made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport after a bomb threat was received, an official said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

“All passengers have been deboarded, investigation is underway, nothing suspicious has been found so far,” DCP Nagpur Lohit Matani told new agency ANI.

The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) told PTI that a bomb threat was received on Tuesdaywith regard to an Indigo flight which arrived here from Muscat and departed for Delhi, prompting it to make an emergency landing at Nagpur airport for undergoing inspection,.

Advertisement

It said that the threat was received on its official email ID about the Indigo flight which departed for Delhi with 157 passengers and six crew at 9.31 am.

Subsequently, a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was convened and the threat was declared as "specific", CIAL said.

"The information was promptly communicated to relevant authorities following which the flight made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport and is currently undergoing inspection.

"After completing the security checks, the aircraft will proceed to Delhi," it said.

Earlier in the day, Air India terminated its San Francisco-Mumbai flight at its scheduled stopover at Kolkata in the morning after one of its engines developed a technical snag.

The termination led to chaotic scenes at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport as the 211 passengers on the Boeing 777-200 LR tried to convince officials to let them reach their destination at the earliest.

Advertisement

In the another incident, a 20-hour layover at the Frankfurt airport disrupted the onward travel plans of most passengers after their Hyderabad-bound Lufthansa flight was denied permission to land at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport there.

The flight LH752 departed Frankfurt at around 2:30 PM on Sunday and was originally expected to land in Hyderabad at 6:00 AM on Monday.

However, the non-stop flight was diverted back to its origin airport due to a "bomb threat".