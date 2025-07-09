IndiGo flight from Patna to Delhi cancelled after bird strike, inspection underway

IndiGo flight 6E 5009 from Patna to Delhi was cancelled on July 9 due to aircraft inspections and maintenance following a bird strike.

“IndiGo flight 6E 5009 operating from Patna to Delhi on 09 July 2025 turned back to Patna due to a bird strike. Due to the requirement of necessary inspection and maintenance of the aircraft, the flight has been cancelled for the day," said an IndiGo spokesperson.