Subscribe

IndiGo flight from Vizag makes emergency landing at Delhi due to engine failure

There were 160 passengers on board the Boeing 737 aircraft. The flight landed at 10.59 am as per flight tracking website flightradar24.com.

PTI
Published28 Mar 2026, 12:42 PM IST
Advertisement
An IndiGo Airlines aircraft. Image for representational purposes.
An IndiGo Airlines aircraft. Image for representational purposes.(REUTERS)
AI Quick Read

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Visakhapatnam, carrying 160 passengers on board, made an emergency landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday due to an engine failure, according to sources.

"Full emergency was declared at Indira Gandhi International Airport at 10.39 for IndiGo Visakhapatnam-Delhi flight 6E 579 due to one engine failure," a source said.

Also Read | London-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi: ‘Noises were heard in aircraft’

There were 160 passengers on board the Boeing 737 aircraft, the source said.

The flight landed at 10.59 am as per flight tracking website flightradar24.com.

Advertisement

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

IndiGo
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsIndiaIndiGo flight from Vizag makes emergency landing at Delhi due to engine failure
Read Next Story