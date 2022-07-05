Indigo loses student's bag day after disruptions, Jyotiraditya Scindia steps in

Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on 4 July helped a student get her luggage delivered at the hostel after she had a horrible experience on an IndiGo flight.
"Your luggage has been delivered at the hostel gate. Take care," the Aviation Minister said while replying to her in a tweet.
On 1 July, a Twitter user, named Anousha, shared a horrible experience" while travelling with IndiGo.
She said that she had to travel to four different airports in less than 24 hours to reach her destination and when she finally reached, she found out that her luggage wasn't delivered.
She further added that the airport authorities were telling her to come to the airport and collect the luggage.
In a series of tweets, she wrote, "had the most horrible experience travelling with @IndiGo6E, because of their incompetency and delays, I had to travel to four different airports in less than 24 hours to reach my destination and when I finally did reach, I find out my check in luggage isn't delivered yet."
"now they're telling me I have to come collect it tomorrow from the airport. How much more mental & physical exhaustion am I supposed to suffer @IndiGo6E atleast have the decency to refund partially or fully for this horrible experience," she added.
"my college is on the outskirts and it takes around 700-800 bucks for a cab to reach airport, apart from paying for your ridiculously inflated ticket prices, y'all are also making me pay for YOUR incompetence @IndiGo6E," she further said.
Scindia who came across the students worries he helped her and got her luggage delivered to her hostel.
According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation's website, 45.2% of IndiGo's domestic flights operated on time on Saturday.
Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) took strong cognizance against IndiGo and sought clarification for the delays. According to news agency PTI, quoting sources, that a significant number of IndiGo crew members had taken sick leaves to go to an Air India recruitment drive. The phase-2 of Air India's recruitment drive was conducted on Saturday.
Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) took strong cognizance against IndiGo and sought clarification for the delays. According to news agency PTI, quoting sources, that a significant number of IndiGo crew members had taken sick leaves to go to an Air India recruitment drive. The phase-2 of Air India's recruitment drive was conducted on Saturday.