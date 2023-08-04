comScore
IndiGo flight makes an emergency landing in Bihar's Patna airport
IndiGo flight 6E 2433 made an emergency landing in Bihar's Patna airport, says the airport director said on Thursday.

Three minutes after departure from Delhi, the aircraft reported one engine as inoperative. However, the aircraft landed safely around 9 am, he added

All operations are normal at the airport.

The news comes days after a Dehradun-bound IndiGo flight carrying 108 passengers made an emergency landing at IGI Airport, New Delhi, due to a technical snag. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. IndiGo officials denied reports of an engine failure as the cause of the incident. 

Meanwhile, earlier this week, an Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah with 154 passengers on board faced technical difficulties shortly after take-off and was diverted to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport here where it landed safely, airport sources said.

While the airport authority declared a full emergency at the International Airport, AI Express said it was a precautionary landing.

(This is a developing news)

Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 10:35 AM IST
