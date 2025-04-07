IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after passenger dies onboard

An IndiGo Airlines flight made an emergency landing at the airport in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after an 89-year-old woman died onboard, an airport official said on Monday.

Advertisement

The Mumbai-Varanasi flight made an emergency landing at the Chikalthana Airport on Sunday night, he said.

Sushila Devi, a native of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, boarded the flight from Mumbai and started feeling unwell mid-air, the official said.

He said the flight landed at the Chikalthana Airport due to a medical emergency at 10 pm. A medical team examined the woman on landing, after which she was declared dead.

The MIDC CIDCO police station did the necessary formalities, and the flight proceeded for its onward journey to Varanasi, the official said.