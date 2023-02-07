A flight from Indigo Airlines made an emergency landing in Jodhpur, Rajasthan after a 60-year-old female passenger fell ill. The woman was rushed to the local hospital but was declared brought dead. The officials said that the flight which was coming from Jeddah and was bound for Delhi made an emergency landing around 10:30 am and a team of medical experts took the ill lady to the hospital.

The lady and her son Meer Muzaffar were in Saudi Arabia for a religious visit. Muzaffar said that they boarded the flight to Delhi and planned to take a connecting flight to Kashmir. "My mother complained of pain in her chest. I immediately informed the crew and it decided to go for an emergency landing in Jodhpur," he said.

The hospital source informed the news agency PTI that the woman suffered from a cardiac arrest and was declared brought dead.

"The woman had a cardiac arrest and was declared brought dead. We conducted legal formalities and arranged a transport for her son so that he could take her body home by road," news agency PTI said quoting the hospital source.

The officials added that after the incident the flight remained at the airport for over an hour and later left for Delhi.

In other news from aviation, several flights bound for Chennai airport were delayed and some even diverted to Bengaluru airport after heavy fog engulfed Tamil Nadu's capital city.

Around seven flights from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Dubai kept circling in the sky as they were unable to land due to foggy weather while flights from Dubai were diverted to Bengaluru for landing, officials said on Tuesday.

“An Indigo Airlines flight from Bengaluru which was scheduled to land at Chennai at 8 am this morning, circled the sky for a while and left for Bengaluru. Similarly, Emirates Airlines flight which came from Dubai to Chennai circled for a long time and was finally diverted to Bengaluru," news agency ANI said.

(With inputs from agencies)