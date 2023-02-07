A flight from Indigo Airlines made an emergency landing in Jodhpur, Rajasthan after a 60-year-old female passenger fell ill. The woman was rushed to the local hospital but was declared brought dead. The officials said that the flight which was coming from Jeddah and was bound for Delhi made an emergency landing around 10:30 am and a team of medical experts took the ill lady to the hospital.

