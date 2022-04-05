A Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight on Monday returned safely to the Nagpur airport from where it had taken off for its destination following a suspected technical snag, the private airline said.

The airline further informed that all the passengers were safe after the return of the flight to Nagpur airport.

"IndiGo's Nagpur-Lucknow flight, returned to origin after take-off, following a suspected momentary technical snag, today. The pilots followed the standard operating procedures and returned safely to Nagpur airport. All passengers are safe," said the airline.

Following the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation ordered an inquiry into the emergency landing of the IndiGo flight at Nagpur airport after smoke was seen coming out of the aircraft, said a senior DGCA official.

Meanwhile in another development, IndiGo has suspended a few pilots who were planning to organise a strike on Tuesday to protest against the pay cuts that were implemented during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, sources said on Monday.

During the peak of the pandemic, India's largest airline had cut the salaries of its pilots by as much as 30 per cent.

On April 1, the airline announced its decision to increase the salaries of pilots by 8 per cent. It said that another hike of 6.5 per cent will be implemented from November onwards in case there are no disruptions.

However, a section of pilots remained unsatisfied and decided to organise a strike, sources said.

Therefore, a few of them were suspended by the airline, they added.

In a statement, the airline said, "We confirm that a handful of IndiGo pilots have been suspended from duty for indulging in activities that are in contravention to the terms of their employment and in violation of the code of conduct of the company."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.