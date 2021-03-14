Subscribe
Home >News >India >IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Nagpur for medical reason, passenger dies

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Nagpur for medical reason, passenger dies

The incident happened on IndiGo flight 6E286 at around 5:30 pm on Thursday
1 min read . 09:21 PM IST PTI

Chhotusingh Naryansingh Yadav, a resident of Gaya in Bihar, had boarded the IndiGo flight at Chennai. However, mid-flight he complained that he was experiencing health problems, he died by the time he was taken to a hospital

NAGPUR : A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport, after a 65-year-old passenger complained of health issues, although he died by the time he was taken to a hospital, police said on Sunday.

The man, Chhotusingh Naryansingh Yadav (65), a resident of Gaya in Bihar, had boarded the flight at Chennai on Saturday morning. However, mid-flight he complained to the plane staff that he was experiencing health problems, an official of Sonegaon police station here said.

Therefore, the flight made an emergency landing at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur. He was rushed to the city-based Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

A case of accidental death was registered by the police.

