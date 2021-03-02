OPEN APP
Home >News >India >IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Karachi after medical emergency

Karachi/New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) An Indigo flight from Sharjah to Lucknow made an emergency landing at the Karachi airport in Pakistan on Tuesday morning after a passenger on board fell sick and later died.

An official of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority said the landing permission was granted to the Captain of the Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight 6E1412 after an elderly passenger – identified as 67-year-old Habib ur Rehman - fell seriously ill.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The new system has already been installed in 105 rakes of Western Railway.

Mumbai local train: Indian Railways install MTRC system, commuters to get real-time updates

2 min read . 03:34 PM IST
A health worker administers the Covishield vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca Plc. and the University of Oxford and manufactured by Serum Institute of India Ltd., to a senior citizens at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, on Monday, March 1, 2021. India Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet today that he took his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and urged all Indians eligible for the shot to get inoculated. Photographer: T.Narayan/Bloomberg

Covid-19: Over 84% active cases are from Maharashtra, Kerala and 3 other states

2 min read . 03:22 PM IST
The rebound in global carbon emissions towards the end of last year is a stark warning that not enough is being done to accelerate clean energy transitions worldwide, according to Fatih Birol, IEA executive director

Global carbon emissions rising again after a 5.8% fall in 2020: IEA

1 min read . 03:19 PM IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Germany extends Covid lockdown till March 28, but will ease curbs from next week

1 min read . 03:18 PM IST

"The passenger unfortunately expired on the plane even though the Indian aircraft was given permission to land at the Karachi airport," the official said.

In a statement, IndiGo said the passenger who had the medical emergency could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team. "We are deeply saddened with the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family," it added.

The airline said the flight coming from Sharjah to Lucknow was diverted to Karachi.

The Pakistani official said that the request for an emergency landing was received as soon as the aircraft entered Pakistani airspace via Iran at 4 in the morning.

"The Captain contacted the air control tower and requested the aircraft be allowed to make an emergency landing on humanitarian grounds," he said.

The permission was granted and the aircraft landed around 5 am, he said.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The official said that by the time the medical team boarded the flight to treat the passenger, he had died.

"The flight was allowed to take off around 8.36 am for Ahmedabad after completion of all formalities," the official added.

Pakistan reopened its airspace to international civil aviation in July, 2019 after months of restrictions imposed because of tensions with India, which forced long detours that cost airlines millions of dollars. PTI CORR RAM ZH AKJ ZH ZH

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout