IndiGo flight makes sudden ‘go around’ at Guwahati airport before landing. Here's what happened

India's low-cost airline operator, IndiGo's aircraft from Dibrugarh to Guwahati made a sudden 'go around' seconds before landing at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Assam on Sunday, 17 August 2025, reported the news agency PTI, citing officials aware of the development.

However, there has been no impact on the aircraft or on any passenger due to the sudden go around of the carrier, said a person aware of the development.

What is a 'go around'? The report also cited a company personal who highlighted how the 'go around' is an absolutely normal phenomenon during the landing phase of an aircraft.

The pilot can take the decision to make a go around during the landing phase in case of variety of reasons for the safety of passengers. The passengers do not need to worry about in that case, as per the report.

A go-around is also called a missed approach or aborted landing. This is a procedure where an aircraft, during its final approach or after touchdown decided to discontinue its landing attempt and thrust back on air or divert for another approach.

"Go around is absolutely a normal phenomenon during the landing of an aircraft if the pilot faces any issue. He may decide to make a second attempt for various reasons, for the safety of the passengers and there is nothing to worry about," a company personal told the news agency.

In certain cases a go around can also be requested by air traffic control due to various factors like unstable approach, runway obstruction, or adverse weather, said the report.

What happened next? After the initial go-around, the aircraft made a second attempt and made a safe landing at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati, Assam, as per the news report.