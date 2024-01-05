Indigo flight operations in Jaipur, Patna, Amritsar have been affected due to severe fog in northern India, the low cost airline said its post on X on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, dense fog continues to impact life in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and other states.

A dense fog over Northern and North-eastern parts of the country such as Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Bihar has resulted in very low visibility, affected normal life and delayed flight operations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Fog conditions observed (at 0830 hours IST of today): Very Dense fog over Jammu, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, West Rajasthan,Uttar Pradesh, Bihar; Dense Fog over Delhi, Uttarakhand, East rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh and Tripura and Moderate Fog over West MP, Odisha and Manipur. India" Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

(This is a breaking refresh for updates)

