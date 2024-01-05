Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Indigo flight operations hit in Jaipur, Patna, Amritsar amid dense fog. Know details

Indigo flight operations hit in Jaipur, Patna, Amritsar amid dense fog. Know details

Livemint

Flight operations from Jaipur, Patna, Amritsar impacted due to bad weather

Indigo flight operation has impacted flight operations Jaipur, Patna, Amritsar

Indigo flight operations in Jaipur, Patna, Amritsar have been affected due to severe fog in northern India, the low cost airline said its post on X on Friday.

Meanwhile, dense fog continues to impact life in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and other states.

A dense fog over Northern and North-eastern parts of the country such as Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Bihar has resulted in very low visibility, affected normal life and delayed flight operations.

"Fog conditions observed (at 0830 hours IST of today): Very Dense fog over Jammu, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, West Rajasthan,Uttar Pradesh, Bihar; Dense Fog over Delhi, Uttarakhand, East rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh and Tripura and Moderate Fog over West MP, Odisha and Manipur. India" Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

(This is a breaking refresh for updates)

