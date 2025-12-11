IndiGo News LIVE: IndiGo CEO to appear at DGCA's office today; Chairman issues apology, blames combination of events

IndiGo News LIVE: IndiGo flight delays and disruptions entered ninth day on Thursday, which continue to be a major cause of concern amid scores of stranded passengers and chaos at major airports across India. In the wake of widespread flight cancellations, aviation watchdog the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) constituted a dedicated Oversight Team which will be stationed at the airline's corporate office in Gurugram.
The order issued on 10 December suggests that the move was necessitated "in view of passenger inconvenience caused due to large-scale disruptions in the operations of IndiGo Airlines at various airports across the country." This order came on the same day nearly 220 flights were cancelled at three major airports, including Delhi and Mumbai, on Wednesday.
The oversight team comprising two government officers and two senior captains will be deployed at IndiGo's Corporate Office at Emaar Capital Tower 2, Gurugram, on a daily basis to assess daily cancellation status, refund processing by the airline and on-time performance, among other aspects.
DGCA summoned IndiGo Chief Executive Pieter Elbers who is slated to appear at its office on 11 December. It instructed the airlines to furnish details related to its operational status update and submit a complete report latest by 3:00 PM, along with comprehensive data and updates, relating to the recent operational disruptions.
On 10 December, IndiGo submitted its revised flight schedule to DGCA after the government slashed its winter schedule by 10%.
IndiGo Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta posted a video message on X on Wednesday and said that the airline's board will examine every aspect of the recent flight disruptions at the carrier. Apologising for the disruptions, he further noted involvement of external technical experts to assist the management and help determine the root causes of the disruption.
Vikram Singh Mehta blamed combination of events for the disruptions as he said, "They happened because of a combination of internal and unanticipated external events", including minor technical glitches, scheduled changes linked to the start of the winter season, adverse weather conditions, increased congestion in the aviation system, and implementation of updated Crew Rostering rules.
Steps to check IndiGo flight status are given below:
Step 1: To check flight status, use IndiGo’s website or app under “Manage Booking” with PNR to confirm if the flight is cancelled or delayed.
Step 2: The user will be presented with an option if the flight gets cancelled – The passenger can either claim a full refund or rebook on the next available flight at no extra cost.
Step 3: For a request, provide relevant details on IndiGo’s refund page — PNR, email, passenger info — and click on submit.
IndiGo Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta shared a video message on X on Wednesday and said, “IndiGo has followed the pilot fatigue (FDTL) rules as they came into effect. We operated under the new rules throughout… both in July and November. We did not attempt to bypass them, nor did we do anything that negatively impacted our unblemished track record of safety.”
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday questioned the central government over the IndiGo's massive flight cancellations and reprimanded it for not taking timely action to check the crisis and allowing it to precipitate.
A bench presided by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said, "The question is why, at all, this crisis arose and what have you been doing?" It directed the government and the airline to take steps to adequately compensate the affected passengers, PTI reported.
It sought a complete report by January 22, the next date of hearing, over disruption in flight operations over the past week.
IndiGo in a post on X said, “The CEO and his team have been leading from the front, working through day and night to normalize flight operations and secure network stability.”