IndiGo News LIVE: IndiGo CEO to appear at DGCA's office today; Chairman issues apology, blames combination of events

IndiGo News LIVE: IndiGo flight delays and disruptions entered ninth day on Thursday, which continue to be a major cause of concern amid scores of stranded passengers and chaos at major airports across India. In the wake of widespread flight cancellations, aviation watchdog the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) constituted a dedicated Oversight Team which will be stationed at the airline's corporate office in Gurugram.

The order issued on 10 December suggests that the move was necessitated "in view of passenger inconvenience caused due to large-scale disruptions in the operations of IndiGo Airlines at various airports across the country." This order came on the same day nearly 220 flights were cancelled at three major airports, including Delhi and Mumbai, on Wednesday.

The oversight team comprising two government officers and two senior captains will be deployed at IndiGo's Corporate Office at Emaar Capital Tower 2, Gurugram, on a daily basis to assess daily cancellation status, refund processing by the airline and on-time performance, among other aspects.

DGCA summoned IndiGo Chief Executive Pieter Elbers who is slated to appear at its office on 11 December. It instructed the airlines to furnish details related to its operational status update and submit a complete report latest by 3:00 PM, along with comprehensive data and updates, relating to the recent operational disruptions.

On 10 December, IndiGo submitted its revised flight schedule to DGCA after the government slashed its winter schedule by 10%.

IndiGo Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta shares video message

IndiGo Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta posted a video message on X on Wednesday and said that the airline's board will examine every aspect of the recent flight disruptions at the carrier. Apologising for the disruptions, he further noted involvement of external technical experts to assist the management and help determine the root causes of the disruption.

Vikram Singh Mehta blamed combination of events for the disruptions as he said, "They happened because of a combination of internal and unanticipated external events", including minor technical glitches, scheduled changes linked to the start of the winter season, adverse weather conditions, increased congestion in the aviation system, and implementation of updated Crew Rostering rules.