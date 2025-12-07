IndiGo Flights Cancellation LIVE: Airline sees slow recovery after 5 days of chaos, network restored in 100+ stations

IndiGo Flights Cancellation LIVE: After five consecutive days of mammoth cancellations and operational hiccups, IndiGo saw some recovery with the number of cancellations coming down on Sunday. The budget carrier cancelled over 220 flights at Mumbai and Delhi airports as per reports.
A senior official of the airline said that IndiGo will carry out a "root cause analysis" into the flight disruptions that has happened due to a combination of factors and the focus now is to stabilise operations, which is expected by December 10.
Earlier, aviation watchdog DGCA issued a show-cause notice to CEO Pieter Elbers, seeking an explanation within 24 hours of the receipt of the notice. In its notice, the DGCA stated that Elbers 'failed' in his duty to ensure timely arrangements for conduct of reliable operations and the availability of requisite facilities to the passengers.
Due to airline operational disruptions, the following IndiGo flights at Pune Airport have been cancelled: Pune Airport
On DGCA's show-cause notice to IndiGo CEO, Aviation Expert Sharath Panicker says, "... The Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) began last year, with its effective date around 1 July 2024. Once the requirement was promulgated, it became law under the domestic framework of the country. Every airline in the country was aware of the new regulation, which primarily addresses the issue of crew member fatigue..."
The Punjab government on Sunday set up a round-the-clock control room at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport to facilitate passengers amid IndiGo's flight disruptions.
The civil aviation secretary said that for any sort of assistance, the passengers can contact the helpline number 95010-15832, adding that people can register their queries on the official social media handles of Chandigarh International Airport Limited.
Punjab Civil Aviation Secretary Sonali Giri said that passengers can also call at helpline numbers, including 92899 38532 of IndiGo Airlines, 8800197833/0172-2242201 of Air India, 92055 08549 of Air India Express, 98184 28648 of Alliance Air for redressal of their issues, PTI reported.
The country's largest airline IndiGo on Sunday cancelled over 650 flights while the disrupted operations were slowly stabilising as the number of cancellations reduced and more than ₹610 crore worth ticket refunds were processed for the affected passengers. (PTI)
IndiGo will carry out a "root cause analysis" into the flight disruptions that has happened due to a combination of factors and the focus now is to stabilise operations, which is expected by December 10, a senior airline official said on Sunday.
The budget carrier cancelled over 220 flights at Mumbai and Delhi airports as per reports.
