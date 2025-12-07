IndiGo Flights Cancellation LIVE: Airline sees slow recovery after 5 days of chaos, network restored in 100+ stations

IndiGo Flights Cancellation LIVE: After five consecutive days of mammoth cancellations and operational hiccups, IndiGo saw some recovery with the number of cancellations coming down on Sunday. The budget carrier cancelled over 220 flights at Mumbai and Delhi airports as per reports.

A senior official of the airline said that IndiGo will carry out a "root cause analysis" into the flight disruptions that has happened due to a combination of factors and the focus now is to stabilise operations, which is expected by December 10.

Earlier, aviation watchdog DGCA issued a show-cause notice to CEO Pieter Elbers, seeking an explanation within 24 hours of the receipt of the notice. In its notice, the DGCA stated that Elbers 'failed' in his duty to ensure timely arrangements for conduct of reliable operations and the availability of requisite facilities to the passengers.

