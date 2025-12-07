Subscribe

IndiGo Flights Cancellation LIVE: Airline sees slow recovery after 5 days of chaos, network restored in 100+ stations

IndiGo Flights Cancellation LIVE: An IndiGo official said that the airline will carry out a ‘root cause analysis’ into the flight disruptions. IndiGo operations continued to remain disrupted for the sixth consecutive day, with lesser cancellations on Sunday. Stay tuned for the latest updates

Sudeshna Ghoshal, Mausam Jha
Updated7 Dec 2025, 09:51:38 PM IST
Advertisement
New Delhi, India - Dec. 7, 2025: Stranded passengers inquiry about flight status at T1 Terminal of IGI Airport due to mass cancellation of IndiGo flights in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, December 7, 2025. (Photo by RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India - Dec. 7, 2025: Stranded passengers inquiry about flight status at T1 Terminal of IGI Airport due to mass cancellation of IndiGo flights in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, December 7, 2025. (Photo by RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times)(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

IndiGo Flights Cancellation LIVE: After five consecutive days of mammoth cancellations and operational hiccups, IndiGo saw some recovery with the number of cancellations coming down on Sunday. The budget carrier cancelled over 220 flights at Mumbai and Delhi airports as per reports.

A senior official of the airline said that IndiGo will carry out a "root cause analysis" into the flight disruptions that has happened due to a combination of factors and the focus now is to stabilise operations, which is expected by December 10.

Earlier, aviation watchdog DGCA issued a show-cause notice to CEO Pieter Elbers, seeking an explanation within 24 hours of the receipt of the notice. In its notice, the DGCA stated that Elbers 'failed' in his duty to ensure timely arrangements for conduct of reliable operations and the availability of requisite facilities to the passengers.

Stay tuned to LiveMint for all the LIVE updates on IndiGo Flights cancellation

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
7 Dec 2025, 09:51:30 PM IST

IndiGo Flights Cancellation LIVE: Attention flyers! These IndiGo flights at Pune Airport have been cancelled

Due to airline operational disruptions, the following IndiGo flights at Pune Airport have been cancelled: Pune Airport

7 Dec 2025, 09:50:36 PM IST

IndiGo Flights Cancellation LIVE: Every airline in the country was aware of the new regulation, says Aviation Expert Sharath Panicker | Watch

On DGCA's show-cause notice to IndiGo CEO, Aviation Expert Sharath Panicker says, "... The Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) began last year, with its effective date around 1 July 2024. Once the requirement was promulgated, it became law under the domestic framework of the country. Every airline in the country was aware of the new regulation, which primarily addresses the issue of crew member fatigue..."

7 Dec 2025, 09:47:48 PM IST

IndiGo Flights Cancellation LIVE: Punjab govt sets up control room at Chandigarh airport amid IndiGo flight disruptions

The Punjab government on Sunday set up a round-the-clock control room at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport to facilitate passengers amid IndiGo's flight disruptions.

The civil aviation secretary said that for any sort of assistance, the passengers can contact the helpline number 95010-15832, adding that people can register their queries on the official social media handles of Chandigarh International Airport Limited.

Punjab Civil Aviation Secretary Sonali Giri said that passengers can also call at helpline numbers, including 92899 38532 of IndiGo Airlines, 8800197833/0172-2242201 of Air India, 92055 08549 of Air India Express, 98184 28648 of Alliance Air for redressal of their issues, PTI reported.

Advertisement
7 Dec 2025, 09:46:56 PM IST

IndiGo Flights Cancellation LIVE: IndiGo cancels over 650 flights on Sun; ops slowly stabilise

The country's largest airline IndiGo on Sunday cancelled over 650 flights while the disrupted operations were slowly stabilising as the number of cancellations reduced and more than 610 crore worth ticket refunds were processed for the affected passengers. (PTI)

7 Dec 2025, 09:39:47 PM IST

IndiGo Flights Cancellation LIVE: IndiGo to conduct 'root cause analysis' into the crisis

IndiGo will carry out a "root cause analysis" into the flight disruptions that has happened due to a combination of factors and the focus now is to stabilise operations, which is expected by December 10, a senior airline official said on Sunday.

7 Dec 2025, 09:39:47 PM IST

IndiGo Flights Cancellation LIVE: How many flights were cancelled today?

The budget carrier cancelled over 220 flights at Mumbai and Delhi airports as per reports.

Advertisement
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsIndiaIndiGo Flights Cancellation LIVE: Airline sees slow recovery after 5 days of chaos, network restored in 100+ stations
Read Next Story