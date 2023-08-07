IndiGo flight takes off early, leaves behind 6 passengers; employee says ‘we consider off-the ground as departure time’1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 05:17 PM IST
IndiGo flight leaves behind six passengers after taking off early from Bengaluru airport.
An IndiGo flight which departed from Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport to reach its destination Mangaluru allegedly left behind six passengers of its behind on Friday. The incident happened after the flight reportedly took off 12 minutes early from the time of departure, a report by Times of India has stated.