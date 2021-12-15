OPEN APP
IndiGo flight with politicians onboard diverted to Bengaluru

Actor-turned-politician and YSRCP MLA Roja Selvamani and TDP senior leader and former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu were on board in the flight.

A Rajahmundry-bound IndiGo flight for Tirupati was diverted to Bengaluru airport on Tuesday due to a technical snag in the aircraft, reports news agency ANI. 

Roja said that the flight was diverted without informing the passengers on board.

"Passengers were not informed of the reasons for the delay and the change of destination," she said.

She said that she will file a defamation suit against IndiGo and its management for demanding excess money, changing the destination, and delay in travel.

When contacted, Tirupati Airport Director Suresh said, "Any reason for the delay or diversion of the flight must be answered by IndiGo."

In a press release, IndiGo said, "IndiGo flight 6E 7265 flying from Rajahmundry to Tirupati was diverted to Bangalore due to technical reasons. The passengers were served refreshments on board and the flight was released after maintenance checks. Some passengers wished to offload from the aircraft and were accommodated on the next available flight or escorted out of the airport as per their request. No charges were collected from the passengers who decided to self-offload at Bangalore airport." 

